Sharks Receiving Trade Calls For Veteran D Erik Karlsson

Not even two short months ago, the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, Mike Grier confirmed that he would listen to trade offers on defenceman Erik Karlsson. The veteran defenseman was off to one heck of a start to his season and the Sharks weren’t likely to be contenders. Fast forward to January and Karlsson has continued his torrid pace and the Sharks aren’t looking any more likely to win a round, much less make the postseason. As such, it makes sense the Sharks would be getting calls on the player.
It’s not clear if Karlsson would even contemplate a move. He’s got a full no-move and no-trade clause and he likes it in San Jose. He committed to the Sharks and said he was willing to go through the bumps and hurdles that came with changing up the roster. If he doesn’t want to go anywhere, he won’t be going anywhere.
At the same time, if the chance to win comes calling and a team with a real shot has both the salary cap room and desire to trade for him, could Karlsson be enticed? The Sharks might be willing to find out. Less than a month after trade talk first popped up, reports are that the Sharks are getting phone calls about the blueliner’s availability. As the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline comes closer, Karlsson looks more and more attractive to the many teams who have identified defense as their biggest need. Most clubs won’t be able to afford him and the Sharks aren’t keen on retaining a huge chunk of his $11.5 million cap hit, but that conversations are likely to take place anyways as teams do their homework and simply find out of Karlsson would even be willing to consider a move.
In the end, Pierre LeBrun believes this might be a deal that doesn’t go down until after the season. He said, “I still think it’s more likely this waits until the off-season, if at all.”
