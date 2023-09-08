Reports have emerged this week suggesting that hockey star Patrick Kane may be considering a reunion with former teammate Alex DeBrincat in the upcoming NHL season. This speculation has put the Detroit Red Wings in the spotlight, igniting a mix of hope and skepticism among NHL insiders.

Chris Johnston of TSN weighed in on the speculation recently, shedding light on Kane’s unconventional approach to his future in the league. Unlike most players who rush to secure contracts when free agency opens on July 1st, Kane has taken a more patient approach. This tactic has kept fans and teams guessing about his next destination. “I don’t know that he’s focused on just the one team,” Johnston said. “I think that there’s a couple of different situations that would probably be appealing.” Johnston didn’t say which teams, but the Red Wings are the latest team to pop up, with the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars previously reported to be among the others.

Patrick Kane Upper Deck Blackhawks ESPY

Kane’s decision to take his time is partly influenced by his ongoing recovery from a hip procedure. Although his rehabilitation has progressed well, he won’t be ready for the start of the season. This has allowed him to closely monitor the evolving landscape of the NHL and contemplate which team might be the best fit for him. It has also given multiple teams time to see where they are at following the free-agent frenzy and strategically plot their next few weeks.

What sets Kane apart is his status as one of the most accomplished players in the league. His impressive resume makes him an attractive option for numerous teams. As Johnston explains, Kane has the luxury of waiting for the right deal to materialize. While he’s expressed his willingness to sign promptly if the perfect offer emerges, he’s in no hurry to commit without thoroughly assessing his options.

Furthermore, Kane’s return to the ice might not happen until November or December, according to Johnston. He notes. “He’s indicated he would sign tomorrow for the right deal, but if that deal doesn’t show up, I think that he’ll continue to sort of gauge things as he works his way back and probably the best news of all, of course, is that it does seem as though he’s in a much better place after electing to have that hip surgery. He’s been able to skate much sooner than they thought.”

This extended timeline gives him even more flexibility to weigh his choices carefully. For clubs that might be interested in his services, that opens up an entirely new window, some clubs likely have moved on from certain roster members or discovered that unexpected injuries have opened up cap space.

Kane Should Provide Value to an NHL Team

Kane’s patient and deliberate approach to his future in the NHL has created an air of anticipation and intrigue. While a reunion with the Detroit Red Wings remains a possibility, Kane is keeping his options open and focusing on his recovery. His return to the game, whenever it may be, is eagerly anticipated and it will be intriguing to see how much of an impact he can make. Kane’s previous season was divided between two NHL teams, the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers, following a trade that took place at the deadline. During this season, he showcased his skills by netting 21 goals and accumulating a total of 57 points in 73 games while playing for both squads. Additionally, he contributed one goal and six points in seven playoff matches, although the Rangers’ postseason journey ended prematurely with their elimination in the first round.

Next: Phil Kessel Return to Penguins Unlikely Amid Team’s New Strategy