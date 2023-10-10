In the midst of uncertainty surrounding 24-year-old player Josh Norris’s shoulder ailment, the Ottawa Senators are carefully weighing their options. Despite missing all eight pre-season games, talks about placing Norris on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) have been rife. However, as of now, the team has decided against this course of action, keeping all possibilities open.

The hope is that Norris will be medically cleared to play, which hasn’t happened yet, to the surprise of almost everyone.

Norris won't be placed on LTIR at this point #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 10, 2023

Head coach D.J. Smith expressed optimism about Norris’s return, stating he never doubted Norris would make it for Game 1. Still, he’s not sure if Norris will slot in. The initial plan was for Norris to participate in four or five exhibition matches, contingent upon his being medically cleared. Smith emphasized that Norris’s status remains “day-to-day,” indicating the fluid nature of the situation. However, the prospect of placing him on LTIR looms large, considering the commitment entails missing 10 games and 24 days.

Does This Mean They Can Sign Shane Pinto?

The Senators find themselves with three vacant roster spots, potentially paving the way for a significant move. One option under consideration is the signing of Shane Pinto, with discussions of this move circulating as early as today. However, any decision related to Norris’s status would necessitate corresponding actions to clear cap space once he is deemed fit for return. While the scenario involving Norris and the LTIR remains a possibility, doubts persist about its realization, leaving the situation in flux.

In other words, if Norris doesn’t go on LTIR, signing Pinto gets a whole lot trickier.

Senators’ fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Norris’s condition, hopeful that he will be back in action in the coming games. Until they know more, there might be no Norris or Pinto for Game 1.

