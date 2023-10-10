In the midst of uncertainty surrounding 24-year-old player Josh Norris’s shoulder ailment, the Ottawa Senators are carefully weighing their options. Despite missing all eight pre-season games, talks about placing Norris on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) have been rife. However, as of now, the team has decided against this course of action, keeping all possibilities open.
The hope is that Norris will be medically cleared to play, which hasn’t happened yet, to the surprise of almost everyone.
Head coach D.J. Smith expressed optimism about Norris’s return, stating he never doubted Norris would make it for Game 1. Still, he’s not sure if Norris will slot in. The initial plan was for Norris to participate in four or five exhibition matches, contingent upon his being medically cleared. Smith emphasized that Norris’s status remains “day-to-day,” indicating the fluid nature of the situation. However, the prospect of placing him on LTIR looms large, considering the commitment entails missing 10 games and 24 days.
Does This Mean They Can Sign Shane Pinto?
The Senators find themselves with three vacant roster spots, potentially paving the way for a significant move. One option under consideration is the signing of Shane Pinto, with discussions of this move circulating as early as today. However, any decision related to Norris’s status would necessitate corresponding actions to clear cap space once he is deemed fit for return. While the scenario involving Norris and the LTIR remains a possibility, doubts persist about its realization, leaving the situation in flux.
In other words, if Norris doesn’t go on LTIR, signing Pinto gets a whole lot trickier.
Senators’ fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Norris’s condition, hopeful that he will be back in action in the coming games. Until they know more, there might be no Norris or Pinto for Game 1.
Next: Jets Sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions
More News
-
Featured/ 15 hours ago
5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24
As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no denying...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Jets Sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions
The Winnipeg Jets have secured long-term extensions for both Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck.
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Canucks Soured by Pettersson’s Lack of Loyalty, Sparks Trade Talk
The Vancouver Canucks have not responded favorably to Elias Pettersson holding out on an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers’ Lavoie, Gleason, and Pederson All Clear Waivers
Edmonton Oilers winger Raphael Lavoie, along with veteran forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ben...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Waiver and Injury Issues Halted Potential Trade For Sam Lafferty
The Edmonton Oilers were working on a trade that might have seen them acquire...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs feel as though they could trade Sam Lafferty,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Trade Sam Lafferty to Canucks to Help Clear Cap Jam
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in an...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings
In the last game of the preseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Klingberg Struggles to Heed Advice of Maple Leafs Medical Team
John Klingberg said he wants to get back into the lineup for the Toronto...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Coach Says Starting Goaltender Job Not Officially Decided
Jack Campbell has played well enough in pre-season to earn the starting job for...