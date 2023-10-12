Senators to Get Boost as Josh Norris Returns, Trade Talks Heat Up

In a whirlwind of developments, Ottawa Senators fans can hopefully breathe a sigh of relief as star player Josh Norris is set to make his return to the lineup this weekend. Earlier on Thursday, there were uncertainties surrounding Norris’s availability, leaving fans anxiously awaiting updates. However, later in the afternoon, insider Darren Dreger, speaking on Insider Trading, confirmed that Norris is expected to be back on the ice either Saturday or Sunday. This news comes as a ray of hope for the roster-reduced Senators, who are already down a game after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.
The Senators, dealing with an array of injuries, are in desperate need of bodies on the ice, making Norris’s return pivotal. His absence has put considerable pressure on the team, prompting consideration of alternative options like Zack MacEwen or emergency recalls from their AHL affiliate in Belleville. Among the potential candidates, winger Jiri Smejkal, a standout player in the recent camp and the final cut, looms as a top choice.
Norris’s journey back to the ice has been arduous, marked by an eight-month recovery period following shoulder surgery resulting from an injury sustained nearly a year ago against the Arizona Coyotes. Despite attempting rehab initially, Norris faced setbacks, leading to an extended absence from the game.
Senators Also Looking to Make a Trade
Simultaneously, Senators’ GM Pierre Dorion is working tirelessly to create cap space for another essential addition, Shane Pinto. Dreger notes that Dorion is exploring options, including moving players like Mathieu Joseph and Erik Brannstrom, with the aim of bringing Pinto back into the fold. The potential addition of Pinto, coupled with Norris’s imminent return, promises a resurgence for the Senators, injecting fresh energy and hope into the team and its passionate fan base.
As the Senators gear up for the upcoming games, getting their lineup back in full will be important for the franchise. Norris and the prospect of new talent joining the ranks is exciting, setting the stage for a hopeful couple of weeks.
