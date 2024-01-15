Patrick Kane Injured During Leafs Game, Latest Updates

In a clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night, potentially bad news struck Detroit as veteran forward Patrick Kane left the game injured and with a lower-body issue. The incident occurred in the first period after an awkward tie-up and fall with Maple Leafs’ forward Pontus Holmberg in front of the Red Wings’ net. As many would imagine, fans are waiting for the latest updates.

John Keating has the latest on Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, who left the game early in the first period.#LGRW pic.twitter.com/XjngRM4FeP — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) January 15, 2024

Confirmed by the Red Wings’ medical staff via X-rays, Kane’s lower-body injury became a cause for concern. The two-part incident involved a solid body check by Holmberg along the boards, followed by another collision with the net in the Red Wings’ defensive zone. He left the game at that point, with fans fearing the worst. Elliotte Friedman offered an update and said, “On Patrick Kane: doesn’t sound like it’s a hip injury, thankfully.”

Given Kane’s history, particularly his hip resurfacing surgery this past summer, if he misses additional time due to this new injury, it could deal a significant blow to the Red Wings. It could also create pause among other teams if the eventual plan was to trade him at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Kane Has Been Solid for the Red Wings Since His Return

The team had recently found its stride after a slow stretch in December, boasting a 5-1-1 record in their last seven games. Since signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings on November 28th, Kane had been a crucial contributor with seven goals and 16 points in 18 games.

Patrick Kane injured in game versus Maple Leafs

While Detroit hopes Kane’s injury won’t sideline him for long, news of a lengthy issue would be problematic. The organization now awaits further updates on Kane’s condition. Coach Derek Lalonde said during his post-game that he didn’t know whether Kane would be available to play Wednesday on the road against the Florida Panthers.

Presently, Detroit holds the fifth position in the Atlantic Division, having played 42 games with a record of 21 wins, 16 losses, and 5 overtime losses, translating to a points percentage of .560. They find themselves trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning by a mere two points and are just three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs in the division standings.

