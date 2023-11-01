Dorion Leaves Senators, Staios Takes Over as Interim GM

The Ottawa Senators are parting ways with General Manager Pierre Dorion after eight seasons at the helm. The decision follows the recent NHL ruling on the Evgenii Dadonov trade saga, where the team incurred a significant penalty, losing a first-round draft pick due to non-disclosure of trade conditions when Dadonov was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. This punishment, it appears, was the final straw for Dorion.

Andlauer confirmed during the press conference to day that GM Pierre Dorion has resigned. “As a member of this league, we have to be held accountable for our actions.”

Reports indicate that the franchise had been contemplating a change in leadership, and the NHL’s ruling provided the necessary grounds for the decision. Speculation is rife about Dorion’s successor, with the name of Peter Chiarelli surfacing as a possible replacement for the vacant GM position in Ottawa.

The news has sent shockwaves through the hockey community, raising questions about the team’s future direction and strategy. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:15 pm to officially announce the change in leadership. The Senators’ fanbase and the broader NHL community are eagerly awaiting further details regarding the team’s plans and the upcoming changes in management.

The Senators Likely Had Little Choice

While many feel the punishment handed down by the NHL is severe, there’s also a consensus that this was an unforgiveable mistake by the Senators who should have known better. Whether they were intentionally unethical in their trade dealings or simply fondled the research needed to ensure any clauses’ in their player’s contract, Dorion botched things up pretty badly.

This abrupt development has left many wondering about the impact on the Senators’ roster, coaching staff, and overall organizational structure. There will be questions about Chiarelli if he’s hired. For now, Steve Staios will serve as the interim general manager of the club.

