In a surprising turn of events (not because they were penalized, but because of how harshly), the Ottawa Senators have been penalized by the National Hockey League for their involvement in the controversial trade saga surrounding player Evgenii Dadonov. The league announced that the Senators will forfeit a first-round draft pick, leaving fans and experts alike stunned by the decision.

The ordeal began in July 2021 when the Senators traded Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, complications arose when the subsequent trade between the Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks was invalidated in March 2022. The league cited Dadonov’s limited no-trade clause, which had not been adhered to, as the reason for canceling the trade between the Golden Knights and the Ducks.

As a consequence, the Senators will have to forfeit a first-round pick in one of the next three drafts, with the team given the liberty to choose from the 2024, 2025, or 2026 Drafts. The final decision on which pick to forfeit will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for that specific year.

The repercussions of this decision are expected to reverberate within the Senators organization, with speculation mounting about General Manager Pierre Dorion’s future. Is this the kind of mistake that could lead the Senators (under new ownership) to reconsider his place with the team?

Blackhawks Fans Are Going to Be Upset

The announcement has sparked outrage among fans, particularly those not affiliated with the Blackhawks, who have drawn parallels between this incident and the controversy surrounding Chicago’s handling of sexual assault allegations and the subsequent acquisition of player Connor Bedard. Critics argue that the NHL’s decisions appear to favor certain teams over others, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in the league.

