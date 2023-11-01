Sens’ Andlauer Puts NHL on Blast For Handling of Investigations

While Ottawa Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer understands the seriousness of the incidences that took place under previous leadership and has no reservations about being held accountable, he’s not at all pleased with the way the NHL handled the investigations into both Shane Pinto’s gambling and the league looking into allegations that the Senators were negligent when trading Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Andlauer understands that the league was embarrassed and two other teams “wanted their pound of flesh” when it was learned the Senators — under the guidance of now-relieved former GM Pierre Dorion — but that it look more than a year for the NHL to come a ruling on the matter and that he wasn’t told while buying the team is a head-scratcher. “Why I inherited this is beyond me.” he said when asked about why it took so long for the NHL to make a decision.
Andlauer says he received a 73 page report that showed the hockey club was “negligent in nature” in regards to the Dadonov trade. Clearly, it took some time to put all the facts together. He gets that. But, for this to all come down after 591 days and for it to happen 18 months before he purchased team and be told just recently doesn’t sit well with him.
As Pierre LeBrun of TSN wrote: “A lot of frustration but also a lot of transparency from Senators owner Michael Andlauer. There’s zero confusion as to how he feels about both the Dadonov fiasco and Pinto suspension.” Rightfully so. It’s the old adage that two wrongs don’t make a right. The NHL is holding Ottawa accountable for avoidable mistakes, but in doing so, they seem to be acting in a similar fashion.
The NHL Hid This From Andlauer When He Bought the Team
Andlauer confirmed the NHL did not advise him of either investigation – the botched Dadonov “no-trade” clause or Pinto sports betting incident – before he closed on purchase of the team. He added, “Maybe they didn’t want to disrupt [it] to make sure the seller got the best price possible.” The suggestion here being that the NHL is as unethical in the way they allowed him to bid on the team at its maximum market value without all of the details. He noted, that the NHL apparently didn’t see losing a first-round pick as a big deal, but he certainly does. He also called the punishment extremely stiff.
When talking about Dorion’s departure from the team, Andlauer said, “This could have been avoided.” He’s probably thinking the exact same thing when it comes to the NHL. It’s not like he wouldn’t have purchased the team, but to negotiate in bad faith just so the NHL can up the sale price of a team and give the perception that market value on franchises is at an all-time high seems underhanded.
