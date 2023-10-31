Charlie McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Head Hit

The NHL DoPS has come down fairly hard on Charlie McAvoy. The Boston Bruins defenseman has been handed a four-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety (DoPS) following his controversial hit on Florida Panthers’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The incident occurred during Monday night’s game, resulting in McAvoy receiving a 5-minute match penalty for an Illegal Check to the Head/Interference.
McAvoy will forfeit $197,916.68 as a result of his suspension.
The reasons given for the suspension were that the head was the main point of contact in a hit that was avoidable. They suggest both rules were broken in the hit as the head was the main point of contact and the contact was avoidable. They said he should have stayed low and gone through the core, not up high.
McAvoy’s suspension has surprised some, given the DoPS’ history of leniency, but it reflects the league’s commitment to player safety and their decision to send McAvoy a message. They referenced his previous disciplinary record, noting he’s been fined and suspended once already for illegal hits to the head.
The DoPS’ decision highlights their improved efforts to maintain consistency in enforcing player safety rules, sending a strong message to players about the consequences of dangerous plays on the ice.
Big Blow to the Bruins
As McAvoy serves his suspension, the Bruins will be without one of their key defensemen, posing a challenge for the team. Meanwhile, the league continues to emphasize the importance of fair play and adherence to safety protocols, ensuring that players and fans alike can enjoy the game with confidence in the NHL’s commitment to player welfare.
