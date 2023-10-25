Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, under his “Here and There” portion of a recent article, he writes: “They’re only six games in, but the Toronto Maple Leafs may be getting a head start on potential targets for later in the season. The team has been gauging the future market on a cost-effective top-six winger.”

Pagnotta doesn’t go into detail about whether that winger is going to be acquired via free agency or a trade, but the more likely option would be via trade. With next to no cap space to do anything, signing a player without making another roster move first seems unlikely.

Brad Treliving Toronto Maple Leafs

Part of the issue might be the slow start of forward Tyler Bertuzzi. With one goal and one assist this season, it’s becoming a bit of a lingering concern in the Maple Leafs’ top six that Bertuzzi hasn’t meshed more quickly with his linemates. Hampered by a minor injury, Bertuzzi has had a sluggish start, whereas John Tavares has notched an impressive 10 points, highlighting a disparity in the Leafs’ top offensive contributors.

The market doesn’t have much available that the Maple Leafs can afford. There has been word that Conor Garland is available out of Vancouver and Anthony Mantha is being shopped by the Washington Capitals. The Flyers have a few players available and the Montreal Canadiens are dealing with so many injuries, it’s probably only a matter of time before they start to see if there’s interest in some of their forwards. forward Joel Armia has been called up, likely to be showcased for a trade.

Maple Leafs Would Have to Swap Salaries

Still, the Leafs are money-in, money-out. As for who they would trade, the team’s defense is a bit suspect, but if a trade is made there, one would imagine it would be to improve the blue line.

Cost-effective is an interesting term. It suggests Toronto can find someone at a cheaper price that is not only better than what they have, but will help them with their salary cap situation. That’s easier said than done.

