Edmonton Oilers
Scribe Talks “Earth-Shattering” Move Still Available for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers still have room to make noise—but will any truly earth-shattering changes come before the season begins?
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman has already made several key additions this summer, including the trade for winger Ike Howard and the signing of Andrew Mangiapane. But for a fanbase craving something earth-shattering—a phrase used by Allan Mitchell of The Athletic to describe the level of move still on the organization’s radar.
There might not be a panic to make an earth-shattering move in Edmonton, but it sounds like there’s an appetite to explore one. With August in full swing, there’s time. But, is there anything available?
Goaltending Upgrade Options
At the top of the wish list remains a major goaltending upgrade. The free agent market has dried up, with no clear difference-makers remaining. Arturs Silovs didn’t move the needle, nor does Tristan Jarry. The Oilers could have made a play for John Gibson, but elected not to. Waiver-wire options like Boston’s Michael DiPietro could offer some upside, but as Mitchell points out, there’s nothing “earth-shattering” about him as a potential pickup.
For now, the Oilers will hope new goalie coach Peter Aubry can unlock another level in Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.
Edmonton’s Blue Line
On defense, the Oilers may have already made their big bet. The addition of Jake Walman and potential re-pairing with Darnell Nurse brings promise, especially under the guidance of new defensive coach Mark Stuart. Still, a trade for another right-shot defender could shake things up if the right opportunity presents itself.
If there were an “earth-shattering” move on defense, it would be the Oilers trading Nurse. Rumors earlier in the summer hinted that Edmonton might have approached Nurse about his no-trade clause. That was seemingly quickly shot down when Nurse posted a meme on social media about ‘Why you always lying?” It’s not clear who that was directed at, but it squashed Nurse trade talk fairly quickly.
Forward Additions for the Oilers
Center depth remains a soft spot, particularly on the right side. With limited cap space and no obvious trade targets surfacing yet, Bowman may need to wait for training camp surprises or potential in-season deals.
On the wing, it feels like the Oilers are going with youth. Ike Howard and Matt Savoie are going to get time to adjust to the NHL. Mangiapane is going to get an opportunity to find some of the magic he had in Calgary. Perhaps there’s a trade out there for a proven winger who needs a change from their current situation, but nothing is imminent.
Outside of Connor McDavid signing a monster extension or a contract that suprises everyone, the truth is, Bowman’s most “earth-shattering” moves may still lie ahead—just not this summer. With over $40 million in potential cap space opening in 2026. They have 16 players on expiring contracts.
