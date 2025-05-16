“My Face Hurts”: Scheifele After Video Hints Wasn’t Sucker Punched

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele admitted that his “face hurts” after taking a punch from Jamie Benn in the Game 5 win by the Jets over the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Benn was fined $5,000 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for what many are calling a sucker punch.

Scheifele spoke with the media on Friday and said it was hard for him to understand what was going on and why Benn laid him out, dropping him to the ice with a punch that Scheifele seemingly didn’t expect. “There’s not much I can really say in this situation.” He added, “I think that money goes toward the retired players fund, so that’s great.”

When asked when the last time he was hit like that, Scheifele admitted that he’s not much of a fighter and his arms were pinned to his side and he wasn’t expecting it. “It definitely didn’t feel good,” he said.

Maybe Not a Sucker Punch by Benn?

Despite Scheifele suggesting he wasn’t expecting it, perhaps he should have. A video making the rounds on social media Friday hints that Scheifele might not have been entirely innocent.

Looks like this is the video that might offer insight on the punch. Benn appeared quite annoyed at what looks like a kick from Scheifele's skate as they are both on the ice. Obviously, tough to see in the chaos. pic.twitter.com/na6okNkzN0 — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) May 16, 2025

@SportsSturm posted a slow-motion shot from a different angle and wrote, “Looks like this is the video that might offer insight on the punch. Benn appeared quite annoyed at what looks like a kick from Scheifele’s skate as they are both on the ice. Obviously, tough to see in the chaos.”

If Scheifele did try to kick Benn, it’s understandable why the Stars’ captain would have been upset.

The Jets will take on the Stars in Game 6 on Saturday. If Dallas wins, they’ll move on to face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. If the Jets win, they’ll stretch the series to seven games.

Scheifele has 10 points in 10 playoff games this season.

