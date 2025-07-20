Scribe Predicts Maple Leafs Trade Domi for Islanders Power Forward

As the Toronto Maple Leafs put together the final pieces of their roster this summer, it feels like the team might need one more addition. GM Brad Treliving has done an admirable job trying to replace the production of Mitch Marner by committee, but NHL analyst Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report has predicted a major trade deadline move that could put Toronto over the top.

According to Richardson, the Maple Leafs could target New York Islanders captain Anders Lee to fill a void in their top-six forward group.

Anders Lee Maple Leafs potential trade target

The Leafs won’t find someone as elite as Marner. That’s a given. But, they might want someone with a bit more than Max Domi to bolster the right side. The Leafs have William Nylander and Matias Maccelli on the right wing, but remain thin on proven left-wing depth beyond Matthew Knies.

Lee, 35, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $7 million AAV contract. The Islanders say they aren’t tearing things apart, but if they fall out of playoff contention, Lee could be an interesting name to watch. He scored 29 goals and added 25 assists last season, which will likely give him trade value around the NHL.

“With currently $5.33 million in cap space, the Leafs could afford to acquire Lee if they maintain that space throughout the season,” Richardson wrote. “They don’t have many tradable assets, but they could dangle a 2026 second-rounder and perhaps a player like Max Domi.”

As the Leafs continue to build a new DNA, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound Lee would bring much-needed size to a skilled lineup. And, he’s more than just someone who can crash the net and bring a different element. His 20 or more goals in nine of his 13 NHL seasons show he’s got finishing ability.

