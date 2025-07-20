Connect with us

New York Islanders

Scribe Predicts Maple Leafs Trade Domi for Islanders Power Forward

With Mitch Marner gone and depth concerns on the wing, the Maple Leafs are being linked to one of the game’s better power forwards.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs put together the final pieces of their roster this summer, it feels like the team might need one more addition. GM Brad Treliving has done an admirable job trying to replace the production of Mitch Marner by committee, but NHL analyst Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report has predicted a major trade deadline move that could put Toronto over the top.

According to Richardson, the Maple Leafs could target New York Islanders captain Anders Lee to fill a void in their top-six forward group.

Anders Lee Maple Leafs potential trade target

The Leafs won’t find someone as elite as Marner. That’s a given. But, they might want someone with a bit more than Max Domi to bolster the right side. The Leafs have William Nylander and Matias Maccelli on the right wing, but remain thin on proven left-wing depth beyond Matthew Knies.

Lee, 35, is entering the final year of his eight-year, $7 million AAV contract. The Islanders say they aren’t tearing things apart, but if they fall out of playoff contention, Lee could be an interesting name to watch. He scored 29 goals and added 25 assists last season, which will likely give him trade value around the NHL.

“With currently $5.33 million in cap space, the Leafs could afford to acquire Lee if they maintain that space throughout the season,” Richardson wrote. “They don’t have many tradable assets, but they could dangle a 2026 second-rounder and perhaps a player like Max Domi.”

As the Leafs continue to build a new DNA, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound Lee would bring much-needed size to a skilled lineup. And, he’s more than just someone who can crash the net and bring a different element. His 20 or more goals in nine of his 13 NHL seasons show he’s got finishing ability.

With Toronto eyeing a playoff run, adding a proven leader like Lee could be the piece that gets Toronto deep into the postseason. As for what Toronto would have to give up, Richardson writes, “They don’t have many tradable assets, but they could dangle a 2026 second-rounder and perhaps a player like Max Domi.”

1 Comment

  1. Hockey Fan

    July 20, 2025 at 4:48 pm

    Lee would be a great addition for any team heading into the playoffs. But why would the Islanders take Domi and a second round pick? More than likely they would be able to get a first out of someone for either the ’26 or ’27 draft. They got a first and the Avs top prospect for Brock Nelson last year. The Islanders already have plenty of mediocre forwards. There’s no need to add another one in Domi with his $3.75 million salary cap hit.

