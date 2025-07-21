Free Agent Leafs Forward Tied to Oilers in Roster Speculation

With most big-name NHL free agents off the board, David Staples of the Edmonton Journal writes, “I didn’t think [Max] Pacioretty would still be available at this point of free agency, but here we are.” Would he be a fit in Edmonton? Staples thinks so.

The veteran winger might just be the ideal candidate to fill Corey Perry’s old role in Edmonton. The scribe argues that Pacioretty, at 37, is nearing the end of his career, but his physical game and playoff impact could still be valuable for a contender.

Staples adds that over the last two postseasons, Pacioretty ranked second among all NHL forwards in combined even-strength hits and points per 60 minutes, trailing only Oilers forward Vasily Podkolzin. After losing physical forwards like Evander Kane, Dylan Holloway, Warren Foegele, and Perry himself, might the winger be a nice pickup if other teams are overlooking him?

Max Pacioretty Leafs Oilers

He’s not a perfect fit. To begin with, injuries have been a concern. Last season, Pacioretty posted five goals in 37 games with Toronto. The previous season, he was with the Washington Capitals and played only 47 games. Injuries aren’t the only thing slowing him down; age has become an issue. That said, Perry was still effective in a bottom-six role, sometimes serving spot duty in the top six. Maybe Pacioretty has that in him too.

Is Pacioretty a Step in the Wrong Direction for the Oilers?

Staples does admit that Toronto or Detroit are reportedly more probable destinations for the forward. Given that the Oilers are going all in on youth and speed, Pacioretty doesn’t necessarily fit what Edmonton has done so far this offseason.

At the same time, a bargain is a bargain, and if he’s open to a low-cost contract (something similar to last year’s $873,770), the Oilers would be wise to consider him. With nearly 1,000 NHL games under his belt, a healthy Pacioretty could offer some scoring punch and insurance for young guys like Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie.

Next: Matt Savoie Will Get 2 Big Opportunities for Oilers This Season

