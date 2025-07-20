Which NHL Teams Still Desperately Need to Make a Trade This Summer?

As the NHL offseason slows and the start of NHL free agency is several weeks removed, numerous teams remain glaringly incomplete. Some organizations have filled needs, but others still find themselves stuck with roster issues that could lead to another frustrating season.

Among the teams listed below, a few are closer to competing than others. One or two moves might be all they need to round out their roster. At the same time, there are teams here that look like anything but finished products.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Another disappointing playoff exit was followed by the ugly and emotional departure of Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Maple Leafs had a prime opportunity to reshape their roster. Instead, they made what many are calling moves around the edges, where the hope is that the sum of the parts added equates to the same or more production in the aggregate.

Speculation now is that the Leafs still face questions about their secondary scoring, and that GM Brad Treliving might be willing to trade a key defenseman to address their needs.

There is reason for hope in Toronto, but there is nothing on this roster that suggests the Maple Leafs will be anything more than a “great regular season team” turned Cup contender.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have now lost to Edmonton in the playoffs four consecutive years, highlighting a persistent inability to get past the first round. Offseason moves have been questioned and are likely to have little impact.

The Kings wanted to make a splash, and the noise they did make got the wrong kind of attention. Their scoring outside the top line hasn’t improved much. With a new GM feeling the pressure to be better and a roster that hasn’t been able to finish the job, Los Angeles needs to make a trade to inject some scoring punch or defensive stability if they want to break their playoff curse.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit’s rebuild continues, but the team is far from a serious playoff threat. The addition of goalie John Gibson was seen as a solid move, and re-signing Patrick Kane was a nice get. However, the Wings are far from done, and no one believes they’re good enough or that these two veterans are enough.

With $12 million in salary cap space still available, GM Steve Yzerman hasn’t fully capitalized on a market that benefits teams with cap space. This is the kind of summer where a franchise can grab players on the cheap from teams that need financial flexibility. Detroit hasn’t taken significant steps in that regard.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild had a respectable regular season but once again fell short in the playoffs. Minnesota’s offseason has been relatively quiet.

The big question mark surrounds Marco Rossi. Reports suggest that Rossi’s camp and Minnesota are far off in negotiations. As per Michael Russo of The Athletic, “Rossi would 100 percent take (a) high-AAV (Necas style) deal, but the Wild have offered a two-year deal at below $5 million. And Rossi doesn’t really want to get traded, so he doesn’t want to do them any favors by accepting an easily-movable AAV.”

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo’s rebuild has confused almost everyone. As much as they may not be a prime destination for free agents, the Sabres are loaded with young talent and have a solid blue line. Yet, GM Keynd Adams keeps trading away useful pieces.

Either the Sabres need to make a trade they finally win, or they need to move on from their general manager. The fact that they’re the only team — Detroit, Ottawa, and a handful of others — that haven’t improved amid their changes suggests they’re doing this wrong. For example, is the Bowen Byran signing an indication that the Sabres intend to keep the player? Or, is this just the first step toward trading him somewhere?

Vancouver Canucks

What and who exactly are the Vancouver Canucks? Are they good enough to compete? Or, are they just treading water, making trades that improve their roster, then moving players who could have been useful?

There is no shortage of dramatic storylines to follow with this team. Among them are the future of Elias Pettersson and whether Quinn Hughes will end up playing with his brothers in New Jersey. Meanwhile, they traded for Evander Kane, re-signed Brock Boeser after treating him terribly, moved out Dakota Joshua and Artus Silovs, and signed an potentially unhealthy Thatcher Demko. Every move has raised questions about the team’s direction.

Another trade that would offer an indication of the true mindset of management might be needed. What is the game plan for this roster, both in the short term and the long term?

Edmonton Oilers

Are the Oilers going to stand pat with their goaltending? It appears that way after GM Stan Bowman looked around the market and determined there wasn’t a clear upgrade available over Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Instead, the Oilers hired a new goalie coach and Bowman will keep tabs on the market as the season unfolds.

The Oilers have decided to go with younger, faster wingers in their top nine. It could pay off, but it might not work.

Both goaltending and a top-six winger might be among the trades that happen as the Oilers work towards another run toward the Stanley Cup.

