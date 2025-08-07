2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade

The big worry in Edmonton is that the Oilers might lose Connor McDavid to free agency at the end of next season. While most insiders believe McDavid will ultimately sign an extension within the next few weeks, and the term of the deal is the thing that seems most unclear, a trade by the Oilers feels like something the organization wouldn’t consider.

Perhaps they should… under two specific scenarios.

Why Would the Oilers Ever Trade McDavid?

Trading McDavid would sting the fans in Edmonton about as much, if not more than how emotionally devastating it was to see Wayne Gretzky move on in 1988. However, fans are far more savvy when it comes to the business side of hockey than ever before.

McDavid made it clear when he said, “If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.” But, what happens if he says, ‘I no longer feel we’re on the right path.’?

A McDavid trade should eventually be on the Oilers radar

At that point, it becomes imperative that the Oilers get the best return they can for McDavid, should they be unable to convince him that additional roster changes are enough to produce a legitimate contender. McDavid may give the organization a window in which to right the ship, but that’s not always easy to do. If he’s sold on moving on, the Oilers have to move him, and for a return that would completely reshape the roster in a significantly positive way.

Related: Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future

The other scenario includes McDavid wanting to stay, but being unable to lead the team to a Stanley Cup. Regardless of the extension he signs, there should be a limit on the organization’s patience. Part of giving McDavid the highest salary in the NHL is an understanding that a championship is an expectation, not a hope. If McDavid can’t lead the team to a win, the Oilers should pivot.

How Long Should Edmonton Wait?

In the first scenario, once McDavid gives the team an indication he’s unhappy with the direction of the team and he’s considering his options, GM Stan Bowman should start making calls. Create an unrivaled bidding war for McDavid that hasn’t been seen in the NHL since Eric Lindros.

In the second scenario, four years seems like a reasonable window. Beyond that time frame, McDavid’s trade value starts to drop. He’ll be 32 years old, and the number of teams willing to line up and give Edmonton anything they might want in trade will decrease.

Next: Oilers’ New Signing Ranked Among NHL’ Worst Contracts