Edmonton Oilers
Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
A new contract earns a D- grade, dragging down the Oilers’ otherwise stellar cap efficiency built around McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard.
Despite boasting a core of elite contracts that include Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman, the Edmonton Oilers saw their overall contract value rankings take a hit in a recent article by The Athletic. Dom Luszczyszyn looks at every team and its contract situations each season. The Oilers ranked 8th overall, but that dropped them down the standings, largely due to the new eight-year, $3.9 million AAV deal handed to forward Trent Frederic.
In a recent analysis evaluating NHL contract efficiency, Frederic’s deal earned a D-grade — one of the lowest marks handed out — alongside the much-maligned Darnell Nurse contract. He was signed to the new deal this offseason after arriving to the Oilers via a trade at the deadline. Injured, but in the lineup for the playoffs, he wasn’t exactly the most effective forward. The Oilers believe he has a lot more to give and GM Stan Bowman bet on the forward.
Frederic’s extension, which carries a modest annual cap hit but stretches through 2033, is projected to offer just a +20.1% positive value while delivering a -$15.2 million total surplus over its duration.
Frederic’s ranking is particularly glaring when placed next to the six A-grade contracts on the Oilers’ books. No other forward has a grade lower than a C. The team also has four different A-grades, an A for Connor McDavid, and an A+ for Leon Draisaitl. Combined with team-friendly deals for stars like McDavid and Draisaitl, Edmonton remains one of the league’s most efficient teams in terms of contract value.
Will the Oilers Shed Either Of These Bad Contracts
According to this ranking, Frederic and Nurse deals are two glaring liabilities. Don’t expect the Oilers to move off either contract anytime soon.
Bowman said of the Frederic deal:
“…he’s a very unique player with the skillset that he has. He’s a big guy, he’s a physical player, he’s not afraid. He’s got that intimidation factor where he’ll go to the other team’s bench and challenge anybody, like stop messing around with our group. That’s something that I find, you either have that or you don’t. … And he’s scored, you know, he scored what, 18 goals twice in a row at a fairly young, younger age. So I think he’s got the game in him. And I think when you add all that up, it comes down to he’s a very unique player. It’s not like if we passed on Frederic, we’ll just go get so-and-so, who’s maybe a little different, but the same type of player. Not a lot of guys like that out there. They just aren’t anymore.”
As for Nurse, there was talk that the Oilers approached him and others about their no-move clauses and Nurse declined to waive his. The hope is that he elevates his game and with the rising salary cap, his deal doesn’t look like such an albatross.
With several key contracts set to expire soon — including McDavid’s — and questions lingering around term for others, the Oilers need to be cautious with long-term commitments. As it stands, the Frederic deal is a warning sign that not every extension is created equal, even on a Cup-contending roster.
Next: Insider Hints Oilers Could Talk Trade for Red Wings for Goalie Prospect
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 19 minutes ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returns to NHL with Canucks With Key UFA Clause
After a better season in the KHL, Vitali Kravtsov returns to Vancouver on a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 54 minutes ago
Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
A new contract earns a D- grade, dragging down the Oilers’ otherwise stellar cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Bruins’ Trade Window Closing: Swayman Needs Early Bounce-Back
A pivotal season ahead could determine whether the Bruins stay committed long-term to Jeremy...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
From Cup Contenders to Questions: Oilers’ 2024 Offseason Started Slide
Jeff Jackson’s offseason moves put the Edmonton Oilers in a tough spot and they're...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
What McDavid Would Make If He Played in Another League
Despite being the NHL’s best player, Connor McDavid earns a fraction of what top...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Get Trade Interest on Rasmus Andersson from Several Contenders
Rasmus Andersson is drawing interest from several contenders, with one scribe listing four teams...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Evan Rodrigues Panicked Over Rumored Trade to Bruins
Evan Rodrigues panicked during the trade deadline, thinking he was part of the deal...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal’s Cap Strategy: Canadiens Face Hutson Contract Dilemma
As contract talks continue, Lane Hutson’s next deal could challenge the Canadiens’ efforts to...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Leafs’ Nick Robertson Linked to 2 Teams In New Trade Talks
Nick Robertson continues to draw trade interest, with two teams emerging as possible destinations...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
From McDavid to Hutson: How a Market Reset Is Delaying NHL Deals
Several superstar forwards, including McDavid, Kaprizov, and Huston, could reshape the NHL’s landscape as...
Cody Anderson
August 6, 2025 at 9:05 am
I disagree the Frederic’s contract is that bad. I think in order to sign him long term they had too over pay slightly. I think the reason they wanted to sign him long term is they are planning on playing him with Draisaitl all year next year and figure after 1 year in that role this will look like a deal. If they signed him to 1 or 2 years at $1.5 million and he performs in that role he would price himself off of the team. If that is not the plan the. Contract does not make sense.