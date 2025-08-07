Do Hurricanes Have What Oilers Need in Suggested Bouchard Trade?

Former NHL defenceman James Wisniewski stirred debate this week by blasting the Edmonton Oilers’ decision to sign Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $10.5 million AAV contract. On the Empty Netters podcast, Wisniewski didn’t hold back, saying bluntly: “If you want to fu—- win, that is not the guy that you’re going to sign to go to the next level.”

Instead, he suggested the Oilers would have been smarter to trade Bouchard and use the money to acquire two $5-million defensemen—one for the power play and one for shutdown duties.

But would that actually make Edmonton better?

What Would That Bouchard Swap Look Like Today?

On the surface, there’s logic in diversifying cap spending. A $10.5M cap hit is steep, especially when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl already command massive salaries. Spreading the money across the lineup does have its merits, assuming that opportunity even exists.

Evan Bouchard Oilers Hurricanes trade

Wisniewski mentioned that almost anyone could get power-play points with the two best offensive stars in the game. We know that’s not true, but could another offensively talented defenseman do it? Someone like Shayne Gostisbehere at $3.2 million is the type of player Wisniewski is hinting he’d rather have. We know Carolina is in the market for a big swing and has been linked to Erik Karlsson. Bouchard would be a nice get, if that’s the kind of deal they’re trying to make.

Hypothetically, the Hurricanes could move Gostisbehere and Jaccob Slavin and take on just over a million in extra salary. The Oilers would take back $9.6 million, saving $900K on their books, but getting two defensemen for the price of one.

One could argue the Hurricanes are getting the best player in the trade. One could also argue the Oilers are better off with these two blueliners versus just Evan Bouchard. Gostisbehere posted 45 points last season in 70 games played. It would be interesting to see what he could post in Edmonton.

However, Bouchard is elite by several metrics. He’s not just a power-play specialist. He drives offense, suppresses chances, and excels in the postseason.

With the cap projected to rise above $110M soon, Bouchard’s deal could age well. Trading him for quantity over quality would weaken the blue line’s top end. There’s also the matter of no-move clauses that have to be considered in most trade hypotheticals.

Wisniewski’s idea may make for lively debate, and there are likely other teams beyond Carolina that have what he might consider a better way to build the Oilers’ roster.

But in reality, are the Oilers better off keeping a 25-year-old elite defenceman entering his prime?

Next: 2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade