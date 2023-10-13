Colorado Avalanche Secure Devon Toews with Long-Term Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have made a significant move to solidify their defensive lineup by signing Devon Toews to a new seven-year contract worth $7.25 million per year. The deal ensures the continuity of one of the league’s most formidable defensive duos, promising a bright future for the Avalanche. Toews said he was looking to sign with the Avalanche and finish his career with the organization. This deal will likely allow him to do so.

SEVEN MORE YEARS OF TOEWSER!



Devon Toews has agreed to a seven-year contract extension ✍️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8AD6FCVqQm — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 13, 2023

“Getting a deal done with Devon Toews at the start of the season was a priority for us,” said general manager Chris MacFarland. “He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team.”

Toews, while expressing his dedication to the Avalanche, made it clear that while he was willing to accept a discounted contract, he expected a fair offer. Despite his preference to stay with the Avalanche, he acknowledged his market value as a free agent, emphasizing the importance of a reasonable deal. “My intent is to stay here the rest of my career,” Toews affirmed, underlining his loyalty to the team.

Devon Toews Colorado Avalanche contract talks

Toews’ commitment to the Avalanche organization played a pivotal role in expediting the negotiation process. He expressed his desire to avoid prolonged discussions, stating, “I’d rather it not drag on into the season. If we’re able to get that done, that would be awesome.” His eagerness to secure his future with the team highlights his dedication and determination to contribute to the Avalanche’s success in the seasons to come.

Avalanche Get the Deal Done Without It Dragging Into the Season

The Avalanche management expressed their satisfaction in retaining Toews, recognizing his exceptional skills and the positive impact he brings to the team. Fans can now look forward to witnessing the continued synergy between Toews and Cale Makar, a formidable duo.

The Avalanche’s defensive core didn’t get any better today, but they made sure it wasn’t going to get worse for a long time.

The Avalanche have inked eight players until 2026-27, including Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Valerie Nichushkin, Arttuir Lehkonen, Ross Colton, Makar, Toews, and Samuel Girard. Mikko Rantanen is up for an extension in the summer after his 2024-25 contract ends.