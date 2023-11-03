Oilers Loan Broberg to AHL Amid Roster Issues and Player Struggles

In response to recent challenges faced by the Edmonton Oilers, the team has made a strategic move, loaning defenceman Philip Broberg to the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. This decision follows a tough loss against the Dallas Stars, during which Broberg’s playtime was limited to just 5 minutes and 46 seconds. The move also coincides with the anticipation surrounding news about Connor Brown’s injury sustained during the same game, leaving fans anxiously awaiting updates.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



🔹Defenceman Philip Broberg has been loaned to the @Condors #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 3, 2023

The Oilers’ decision to send Broberg down to the AHL is driven by their immediate need to address Brown’s injury situation. If Brown’s injury does not necessitate long-term injured reserve (LTIR) status, the team must create roster space to recall a forward for the upcoming game against Nashville. This tactical maneuver allows the Oilers to address their roster requirements and accommodate the addition of a forward due to Brown’s injury.

At the same time, this move also addresses concerns about Broberg’s ice time and on-ice play.

Broberg Needs to Play and Get Experience

Critically, Broberg’s limited ice time with the Oilers in recent seasons has raised questions about his role within the team. If there was ever a time where the Oilers would need to know if he’s part of their future or a trade asset they can dangle to help for a playoff push, this is the season.

Philip Broberg Edmonton Oilers

Former player Jason Strudwick expressed uncertainty about Broberg’s identity within the organization, stating, “I don’t think that Broberg really knows what he is or the Oilers don’t know what he can be.” This ambiguity has certainly played a role in Broberg’s temporary assignment to the AHL, providing both him and the Oilers the opportunity to assess his potential and define his role more clearly.

He’s best suited to play a ton of minutes in Bakersfield. If he’s going to sit on the bench every time he makes a mistake, or head coach Jay Woodcroft rarely intends to use him in a game, the Oilers are better off giving an opportunity to someone Woodcroft trusts.

The Oilers Need to Find the Right Mix to Finally See Sustained Success

As the Oilers navigate their roster adjustments and evaluate their players’ capabilities, Broberg’s stint with the Bakersfield Condors offers a chance for development and clarity. Meanwhile, the team needs to find the right mix of players that can actually win more than one game at a time.

Struggling out the gate with a 2-6-1 record, the Oilers have played better, but costly and untimely mistakes are crippling the team’s chances of winning on any given night. The team needs to cut down those high-danger chances against and that means getting some blueliners on the roster that play solid 200-foot hockey.

The Oilers coaching staff will be watching closely, hoping for positive outcomes both for Broberg’s growth and the team’s performance moving forward. But, he might not be the only player that is moved or demoted if the defense keeps coughing up the puck or missing easy assignments in their coverage.

