Veteran Forward Sam Gagner Returns to Oilers Tonight vs. Stars

After a short but impressive stint with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL, veteran forward Sam Gagner has rejoined the Edmonton Oilers for his third tour of duty. Gagner, who was drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in 2007, recently signed a one-year contract with the team and showcased his skills by notching five points (1 goal, 4 assists) in just three games with the Condors. “This is where you want to be and I’m feeling good,” Gagner said, ahead of his NHL return.

Fresh off signing a one-year contract & putting up five points in three games with the @Condors, veteran forward Sam Gagner was the "new guy" at #Oilers practice today as he officially begins his third tour of duty with the team that drafted him 6th overall in 2007. pic.twitter.com/EhF9Sm6AVE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 1, 2023

Gagner’s one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level has been officially registered by the league. As he steps back onto the Oilers’ home ice, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions and the positive energy he brings to the team. With his reputation as a skilled and hardworking player, Gagner is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming games, demonstrating his commitment to both ends of the rink and creating scoring opportunities for the team.

During his last AHL outing on Saturday, Gagner added another goal and one assist, highlighting his readiness to contribute to the Oilers. He’s hoping to bring some of that to Edmonton, who has next to no production from their bottom six this season. “That grouping of five or six players in the bottom part of our forward group, we’re looking for more,” noted Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. Gagner says he’s here to play smart two-way hockey, but that offense is part of his game.

Sam Gagner Oilers debut

“People respect his experience level and his skill level and we’re excited he’s here,” said Woodcroft. “I think he has a lot left in the tank,” said Mattias Ekholm, when asked to comment on Gagner joining the team.

The Oilers Are Excited to Have Him Back

This return marks his first game in an Oilers uniform since the 2019-20 season, marking his 543rd game with the team. The 32-year-old forward, who has 111 goals and 317 points in 542 career games with the Oilers, is expected to bolster the team’s forward group significantly.

Gagner’s return has been met with enthusiasm from the local fan base, which he endeared himself to during his nine seasons with the team. Woodcroft expressed optimism about Gagner’s impact, emphasizing the veteran’s experience and skill level. “Can Sam come in and make a play? That’s what our hope is. We’re about to find out.”

