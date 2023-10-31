Oilers Sign Sam Gagner to 1-Year Deal Ahead of NHL Return

The Edmonton Oilers have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday. Following the decision to waive forward Adam Erne for AHL assignment, the team has successfully negotiated a one-year deal with veteran player Sam Gagner, securing his return to Edmonton with a manageable $775,000 cap hit. The news was first reported by Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer and has since been confirmed by other respectable media outlets.

Oilers’ head coach, Jay Woodcroft, confirmed Gagner’s return, stating that he will step in to fill the void left by Erne. Gagner is expected to be in Edmonton and ready to play ahead of the Oilers’ upcoming match against the Dallas Stars on Thursday evening.

According to details provided by PuckPedia, Gagner’s contract outlines a salary of $775,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 when he plays in the minors. Gagner, a seasoned fourth-line forward, previously rejoined the Oilers this summer through a professional tryout (PTO) and subsequently signed an AHL deal. He is anticipated to assume a role similar to Erne, potentially earning power play time on the team’s second unit.

Gagner’s Third and Final Go-Round With the Oilers?

This marks Gagner’s third stint with the Oilers, a team that drafted him sixth overall in 2007. Over his extensive NHL career, he has amassed 111 goals and 317 points in 542 games while donning the orange and blue jersey.

The decision not to promote young talent like Raphael Lavoie has left some fans perplexed. Lavoie has displayed exceptional skills in the AHL, leading many supporters to advocate for his inclusion in the NHL lineup. However, there’s a delicate balance between providing Lavoie with valuable playing time and ensuring his gradual development within the league. Some recognize that having him play limited minutes on the fourth line might hinder his early NHL progress, emphasizing the importance of thoughtful player development strategies for the team’s long-term success.

For this season, it’s Gagner. Later in the year or for next season, Lavoie probably gets the call.

