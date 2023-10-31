Oilers Sign Sam Gagner to 1-Year Deal Ahead of NHL Return

The Edmonton Oilers have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday. Following the decision to waive forward Adam Erne for AHL assignment, the team has successfully negotiated a one-year deal with veteran player Sam Gagner, securing his return to Edmonton with a manageable $775,000 cap hit. The news was first reported by Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer and has since been confirmed by other respectable media outlets.
Oilers’ head coach, Jay Woodcroft, confirmed Gagner’s return, stating that he will step in to fill the void left by Erne. Gagner is expected to be in Edmonton and ready to play ahead of the Oilers’ upcoming match against the Dallas Stars on Thursday evening.
Related: Oilers Place Adam Erne on Waivers, Another Move Coming
According to details provided by PuckPedia, Gagner’s contract outlines a salary of $775,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 when he plays in the minors. Gagner, a seasoned fourth-line forward, previously rejoined the Oilers this summer through a professional tryout (PTO) and subsequently signed an AHL deal. He is anticipated to assume a role similar to Erne, potentially earning power play time on the team’s second unit.
Gagner’s Third and Final Go-Round With the Oilers?
This marks Gagner’s third stint with the Oilers, a team that drafted him sixth overall in 2007. Over his extensive NHL career, he has amassed 111 goals and 317 points in 542 games while donning the orange and blue jersey.
The decision not to promote young talent like Raphael Lavoie has left some fans perplexed. Lavoie has displayed exceptional skills in the AHL, leading many supporters to advocate for his inclusion in the NHL lineup. However, there’s a delicate balance between providing Lavoie with valuable playing time and ensuring his gradual development within the league. Some recognize that having him play limited minutes on the fourth line might hinder his early NHL progress, emphasizing the importance of thoughtful player development strategies for the team’s long-term success.
For this season, it’s Gagner. Later in the year or for next season, Lavoie probably gets the call.
Next: Contract Negotiations on Hold, Flames On the Verge of Rebuild
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Get Season’s 2nd Win: Does This Make Things Okay?
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames last night 5-2. Is this a sign...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Jumbo” Joe Thornton Retires After 1,700+ NHL Games
Jumbo Joe Thornton, hockey icon, retires after 1,700+ games, leaving an indelible mark on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Sadly, Fake Post About McDavid’s “End of Days” With Oilers Goes Viral
Sometimes, fake reports slip through the cracks and fans buy in. One about Connor...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Three Key Canucks Improvements for 2023-24
Last season the Vancouver Canucks did not have a good team. This season, they've...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Goaltender Gets Candid About His Mental Struggles
Maple Leafs' Samsonov battles mental struggles, seeks support, and vows to reclaim confidence on...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury
Ottawa Senators face challenges as Thomas Chabot is now out 4-6 weeks and Artem...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
The Oilers offered an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid, saying there...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 days ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...