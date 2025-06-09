Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett Expected to Stay with Panthers Despite UFA Status
Sam Bennett’s postseason has boosted his value, but NHL insiders believe the Panthers will keep him off the market with a long-term deal.
Don’t expect forward Sam Bennett to reach NHL free agency, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic. The scribe reports that he’s hearing whispers at the NHL Combine that the Panthers have no desire to let Bennett walk, and he’s not necessarily tempted to test the market.
Projections on Bennett’s next deal vary wildly. $6 million? $8 million? $10 million? It seems to be creeping towards the high end, but the Panthers may get a deal.
Sam Bennett Wants to Stay in Florida
“Sorry to disappoint any fans of teams that need a center — which honestly feels like at least half the league right now — but no one I spoke to around the league expects Sam Bennett to be available. He likes playing in Florida too much — and the feeling is mutual.”
Bennett, fresh off a strong regular season and in the midst of posting a record-breaking postseason, is likely in line for an eight-year extension worth at least $8 million annually. The Panthers have a strong track record of retaining key forwards, and Bennett is poised to follow Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart in staying put.
It opens up the door for other changes to the Panthers’ roster, and Mirtle adds that it leaves the organization with $11 million to replace a No. 1 defenseman, a top-nine winger, and a backup goalie to get to a full lineup without major subtractions elsewhere.
If Bennett stays, that leaves questions about Brad Marchand‘s future. It is being reported that he is also keen to stay, but is a bit more open to exploring other options. Marchand is in line for the biggest payday of his NHL career, even if the term is shorter.
Next: Nugent-Hopkins Skates Ahead of Game 3, Still Game-Time Maybe
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]
Martin Necas is reportedly not thrilled with how things went with the Colorado Avalanche;...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Concern Grows Over Hyman Injury and Readiness for Next Season
Zach Hyman revealed the severity of his wrist injury and said he might not...