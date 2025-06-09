Sam Bennett Expected to Stay with Panthers Despite UFA Status

Don’t expect forward Sam Bennett to reach NHL free agency, according to James Mirtle of The Athletic. The scribe reports that he’s hearing whispers at the NHL Combine that the Panthers have no desire to let Bennett walk, and he’s not necessarily tempted to test the market.

Projections on Bennett’s next deal vary wildly. $6 million? $8 million? $10 million? It seems to be creeping towards the high end, but the Panthers may get a deal.

Sam Bennett Wants to Stay in Florida

Mirtle writes:

“Sorry to disappoint any fans of teams that need a center — which honestly feels like at least half the league right now — but no one I spoke to around the league expects Sam Bennett to be available. He likes playing in Florida too much — and the feeling is mutual.”

Bennett, fresh off a strong regular season and in the midst of posting a record-breaking postseason, is likely in line for an eight-year extension worth at least $8 million annually. The Panthers have a strong track record of retaining key forwards, and Bennett is poised to follow Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart in staying put.

Sam Bennett Panthers extension talk

It opens up the door for other changes to the Panthers’ roster, and Mirtle adds that it leaves the organization with $11 million to replace a No. 1 defenseman, a top-nine winger, and a backup goalie to get to a full lineup without major subtractions elsewhere.

If Bennett stays, that leaves questions about Brad Marchand‘s future. It is being reported that he is also keen to stay, but is a bit more open to exploring other options. Marchand is in line for the biggest payday of his NHL career, even if the term is shorter.

