Nugent-Hopkins Skates Ahead of Game 3, Still Game-Time Maybe

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was on the ice Monday morning ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, a positive sign as he battles to be ready for tonight’s pivotal clash against the Florida Panthers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is on the ice for the Oilers optional skate this morning. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/nDv3d2MBw3 — Tony Brar ? (@TonyBrarOTV) June 9, 2025

Despite being labeled a game-time decision by head coach Kris Knoblauch, Nugent-Hopkins participated in the team’s optional skate in Sunrise. He took the ice late and handled pucks lightly, suggesting a cautious approach as he manages an undisclosed injury. The veteran forward did not take part in Sunday’s practice.

“We think (he’ll be available),” Knoblauch said on Sunday. “We’ll play it by ear.”

Is Nugent-Hopkins Going to be Available for the Oilers?

Nugent-Hopkins, a 14-year veteran and former first-overall pick, has quietly been one of Edmonton’s most important contributors in the postseason. He has posted 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 18 playoff games, including a heavy workload in Game 2, where he logged 25:45 of ice time across 31 shifts in a 5-4 double-overtime loss.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Oilers Game 3

With Zach Hyman already ruled out for the remainder of the postseason due to wrist surgery, Nugent-Hopkins’ presence becomes even more vital to the Oilers’ hopes. Hyman was injured during a collision with Dallas’ Mason Marchment in the Western Conference Final. It’s not clear when Nugent-Hopkins was dinged up.

Nugent-Hopkins tallied 20 goals and 29 assists in 78 regular-season games and brings both offensive production at 5-v-5 and the power play. He is also a key part of the team’s penalty kill.

As the Oilers look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Game 2 loss and regain control of the series, all eyes will be on warmups tonight to see how Nugent-Hopkins looks and it he’ll ultimately suit up. That he was on the ice today is a good sign. That he was late and seemed to be gingerly getting involved might be somewhat concerning.

Next: Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?