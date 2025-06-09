Edmonton Oilers
Nugent-Hopkins Skates Ahead of Game 3, Still Game-Time Maybe
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ status remains uncertain for Game 3 as the Oilers prepare to face the Panthers without injured winger Zach Hyman.
Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was on the ice Monday morning ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, a positive sign as he battles to be ready for tonight’s pivotal clash against the Florida Panthers.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is on the ice for the Oilers optional skate this morning. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/nDv3d2MBw3— Tony Brar ? (@TonyBrarOTV) June 9, 2025
Despite being labeled a game-time decision by head coach Kris Knoblauch, Nugent-Hopkins participated in the team’s optional skate in Sunrise. He took the ice late and handled pucks lightly, suggesting a cautious approach as he manages an undisclosed injury. The veteran forward did not take part in Sunday’s practice.
“We think (he’ll be available),” Knoblauch said on Sunday. “We’ll play it by ear.”
Is Nugent-Hopkins Going to be Available for the Oilers?
Nugent-Hopkins, a 14-year veteran and former first-overall pick, has quietly been one of Edmonton’s most important contributors in the postseason. He has posted 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 18 playoff games, including a heavy workload in Game 2, where he logged 25:45 of ice time across 31 shifts in a 5-4 double-overtime loss.
With Zach Hyman already ruled out for the remainder of the postseason due to wrist surgery, Nugent-Hopkins’ presence becomes even more vital to the Oilers’ hopes. Hyman was injured during a collision with Dallas’ Mason Marchment in the Western Conference Final. It’s not clear when Nugent-Hopkins was dinged up.
Nugent-Hopkins tallied 20 goals and 29 assists in 78 regular-season games and brings both offensive production at 5-v-5 and the power play. He is also a key part of the team’s penalty kill.
As the Oilers look to bounce back from a heartbreaking Game 2 loss and regain control of the series, all eyes will be on warmups tonight to see how Nugent-Hopkins looks and it he’ll ultimately suit up. That he was on the ice today is a good sign. That he was late and seemed to be gingerly getting involved might be somewhat concerning.
Next: Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Revisiting the Last 5 Stanley Cup Final Rematches
The Stanley Cup Final is one of the most intense events in all of...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
‘Get Ready for the Marchand Sweepstakes’: Insider Predicts Huge Contract
Veteran winger Brad Marchand could command big money on his next deal, as insider...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Possible Marner Trade Options for Maple Leafs Popping Up
If the Toronto Maple Leafs explored trade options for Mitch Marner's departure, who might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Make Key Decision with Lines Ahead of Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers have made a key decision with their lines ahead of Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Jake Walman Goes Viral for Taunting Tomas Nosek
Oilers' d-man Jake Walman is going viral for taunting Tomas Nosek during Game 1...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 days ago
Necas Unhappy with Avalanche, Possible Trade Coming? [Report]
Martin Necas is reportedly not thrilled with how things went with the Colorado Avalanche;...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Concern Grows Over Hyman Injury and Readiness for Next Season
Zach Hyman revealed the severity of his wrist injury and said he might not...