Sabres Make Power Move!: Sign Owen Power to 7-Yr Deal

In another groundbreaking move that proves the team is going all-in on their young stars, the Buffalo Sabres have inked a monumental deal. The new contract secures their defensive powerhouse Owen Power for a seven-year stretch until 2030-31. The contract, boasting an impressive average annual value of $8.35 million, solidifies Power’s role as a linchpin in the Sabres’ defense strategy.
Pierre LeBrun reports: “Power’s agent Pat Brisson says both sides had been talking for a while but things got accelerated over last few days with a mutual desire to get it done before opening night. Kevyn Adams is on a roll.”
The Sabres have masterfully locked in their entire young core, heralding a new era of unstoppable talent on the ice. Rasmus Dahin, the defensive maestro, is now on board until 2031-32, joined by Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Mattias Samuelsson, all signed through 2029-30. With this dream team set in stone, Buffalo’s hockey future has never looked brighter.
Dahlin, the other big-name defenseman for the Sabres said of Power, “He does so much out there that he doesn’t get credit for.” He added, “He’s always at the right spot at the right time. He barely makes any mistakes. He never gets tired playing that way. It just looks like he’s floating around there but he’s so smart. He’s always at the right spot.”
Power, who showcased his prowess with four goals and 31 assists in 79 games last season, is poised to take the league by storm. Experts predict that this strategic move will not only pay off in the short term but also yield incredible dividends as Power enters his prime. The Sabres are gearing up for a victorious journey, and fans can expect nothing short of electrifying performances as these young stars shine brightly on the ice.
Next: Quick Hits Ahead of Maple Leafs Opener vs. Canadiens
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 Season Preview
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin their regular season tonight. What does the season ahead...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 20 hours ago
Evaluating Connor Bedard’s 1st NHL Game: Blackhawks Beat Pens 4-2
In Connor Bedard's first NHL game, his Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Mattias Ekholm Looking Good for Oilers, Could Play Game 1
Mattias Ekholm has been practicing with the Oilers and looks good. He might get...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Akey, Lavoie, Niemelainen, Skinner
The Edmonton Oilers sign Beau Akey, explain why the waived Raphael Lavoie, give a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24
As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no denying...
-
Jets Sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions
The Winnipeg Jets have secured long-term extensions for both Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck.
-
Canucks Soured by Pettersson’s Lack of Loyalty, Sparks Trade Talk
The Vancouver Canucks have not responded favorably to Elias Pettersson holding out on an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Lavoie, Gleason, and Pederson All Clear Waivers
Edmonton Oilers winger Raphael Lavoie, along with veteran forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ben...
-
Oilers Waiver and Injury Issues Halted Potential Trade For Sam Lafferty
The Edmonton Oilers were working on a trade that might have seen them acquire...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs feel as though they could trade Sam Lafferty,...