Sabres Secure Dahlin with $88 Million Contract, Owen Power Next?

Signalling their commitment to the player, the Buffalo Sabres have inked defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year contract extension worth a staggering $88 million. The deal, which boasts an average annual value of $11 million, includes a full no-move clause starting in 2025-26, reflecting the team’s confidence in Dahlin’s evolving prowess.

“I love the city. I love the team. I love everything,” Dahlin said after signing the deal.

Certainly not a team-friendly discount signing by the defenseman, Dahlin’s impressive skills on the ice have not gone unnoticed. Renowned for his exceptional play-driving abilities and agility, Dahlin is not just a solid defender but a force to be reckoned with in the offensive zone. Last season, he achieved a career-high 15 goals and he tied for fifth among NHL defensemen with 73 points. That was the third-highest mark by a defenseman in Sabres history.

He has a remarkable first pass out of the defensive zone, a strong defensive stick, and a willingness to get physical when needed. Dahlin’s versatility has become a cornerstone of the Sabres’ game.

Is This An Overpay For Dahlin?

The debate around this colossal contract extension raises questions: Is this a hefty overpayment, or will it transform into a shrewd investment? Many experts argue it’s a fair deal for both parties. Dahlin’s elite status as a defenseman, coupled with a great 2022-23 season, positions him firmly among the NHL’s top players.

While the initial figure might seem steep, analysts predict that given his exceptional abilities, Dahlin will more than justify his hefty paycheck in the years to come. And, when you factor in the steadily rising salary cap, this could prove to be a value deal.

Evolving Hockey’s assessment adds depth to this discussion. Their initial projection placed Dahlin’s extension at $10.5 million annually, making the rounded figure of $11 million appear remarkably precise. Despite his undisciplined moments, highlighted by a league-leading 41 minor penalties last season, Dahlin’s finishing abilities are unparalleled.

As the Sabres make their bet here, Dahlin’s contract extension will likely dictate what comes next for Owen Power. Frank Seravalli writes, “Owen Power can match with a deal that would keep both locked up through 2032.”

