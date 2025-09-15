New York Rangers
Big Star Could Shake Loose From Rangers If NY Chases Kaprizov
Could the Rangers land Kaprizov without losing Panarin? Discover the latest insights on this tricky NHL scenario.
The New York Rangers’ offseason could get even more complicated if they pursue Kirill Kaprizov, according to Elliotte Friedman. During his latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman hinted that there’s likely no way the Rangers can acquire Kaprizov and keep Artemi Panarin.
The NHL insider noted that the Rangers would be among the early favorites if Kaprizov’s time in Minnesota were coming to an end. The latest talks are that the Kaprizov camp reportedly believes bigger deals are out there—potentially in the $19–20 million range—and the Rangers have been mentioned as a possible landing spot.
However, Kaprizov is represented by Paul Theofanous, who also represents Rangers star Artemi Panarin. That could create a tricky situation for New York, as the team may not be able to comfortably commit to mega-deals for both players simultaneously.
Not only that, but for the agent, this would be a situation where he would have to tell one client they can have their team of choice, but the other can’t – assuming both Kaprizov and Panarin are eyeing the Rangers as a fit.
Friedman notes that while Kaprizov hasn’t expressed dissatisfaction with Minnesota, the potential for a historic contract elsewhere has some teams evaluating their rosters carefully. If the Rangers push hard for Kaprizov, it could force difficult decisions regarding Panarin’s future in the Big Apple, with a potential shakeup looming in the lineup. Would he leave? Would the Rangers trade him?
It might be too soon to talk about any of this seriously, but that’s what happens when big news breaks about a player like Kaprizov and a team like the Rangers, who are often in on every major discussion.
Next: Insider Reveals Stunning Details on Kaprizov's Future and Wild Offer
