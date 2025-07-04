Oilers’ Trade for Top U.S. College Star Falls Apart—For Now

The Edmonton Oilers came close to acquiring one of college hockey’s new young stars, but the deal has, somewhat inexplicably, hit a wall—for now. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Edmonton was in advanced talks with the Tampa Bay Lightning to land Isaac Howard, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in U.S. college hockey. In fact, the trade was apparently at the finish line, but negotiations stalled, and Tampa reportedly withdrew from the deal.

Speaking on Edmonton Sports 1440, Seravalli said many around the league, including people close to Howard, believed he was headed to Edmonton. The Oilers were reportedly willing to trade a late first-round pick—similar to where Howard was originally selected 31st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft—but Tampa Bay rejected the offer.

Why Is This a Seemingly Odd Decision By Tampa?

Howard plans to return to Michigan State for another season. He isn’t likely to join the Lightning before becoming a free agent. As such, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois has no guarantee that Howard will ever play for Tampa. In fact, it seems likely he won’t. Should they not get him signed by August 2026, he could walk away as a free agent. The Lightning would get a late second-round pick as compensation.

In other words, while the first-rounder would be in 2027, Edmonton’s offer is better than what Tampa will get if they let him walk. The only explanation seems to be that BriseBois thinks he can get something better from another team, or he’s holding out in the hopes the Oilers offer more.

Isaac Howard Oilers trade

Howard’s numbers with Michigan State were impressive. He posted 52 points in 37 games last season, and he’s got incredible skill and offensive instincts. It’s not clear what he’ll be at the NHL level, so the Oilers would be taking a chance using a first-round pick to acquire him. At the same time, Edmonton wants to replenish its prospect pool and get talented young players on reasonable contracts.

Outside of Noah Philp in a depth role, the one real prospect the Oilers have for this season is Matt Savoie. Adding Howard would give Edmonton two strong forwards who can contribute in the next season or two with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Talks between the Oilers and Lightning reportedly remain ongoing, with Edmonton’s latest offer still on the table.

