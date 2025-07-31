Sabres Challenge Devon Levi to Prove He’s NHL-Ready with 2-Yr Deal

The Buffalo Sabres have inked goaltender Devon Levi to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $812,500—a clear “prove-it” deal for the 23-year-old netminder. While Levi has dominated in the AHL with the Rochester Americans, the modest cap hit reflects the Sabres’ wait-and-see approach regarding his NHL readiness.

Levi’s AHL numbers are top notch: 41 wins in 68 games with a 2.28 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. In 2024-25, he ranked sixth in the league in both GAA and save percentage. He’s been a standout in Rochester, even surpassing former AHL star Dustin Wolf in performance over the past season.

Still, Levi has yet to establish himself in the NHL. He was given a shot to be the backup last season, and that didn’t work out. Now, he’ll be battling again this season, hoping that he gets an opportunity to prove he’s more than just a stellar minor league goalie.

Starting as the presumed No. 1 in Rochester, he’ll battle veteran Alex Lyon for the backup role in Buffalo, behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in camp.

While Levi’s restricted free agent status limited his options, this deal positions him for a future payday—if he can prove he’s ready for a permanent NHL role. For both player and team, it’s a strategic move with long-term upside.

