Rumors Swirl Around Potential Filip Hronek Trade by Canucks

Could Filip Hronek be on his way out of Vancouver? That’s the buzz around the NHL this week, with multiple reports suggesting the Canucks are exploring trade options involving the 27-year-old defenseman.

Hronek, who logged top-pairing minutes and stepped up during Quinn Hughes‘ absence last season, has become a fan favorite thanks to his strong two-way play and team-friendly contract. But with a no-move clause set to kick in soon, Vancouver may be looking to act while they still hold maximum flexibility.

Filip Hronek could be traded by the Canucks this summer

While some Canucks fans are baffled by the idea of trading Hronek—especially given his chemistry with Hughes—others see it as a calculated move. Vancouver is believed to be targeting a second-line center and would prefer not to move top prospects like Jonathan Lekkerimäki or Tom Willander. If they are ready for NHL duty and if the Canucks feel either can be leaned on, that makes Hronek, with his proven track record and manageable cap hit, a prime trade chip.

What are the Canucks Looking for in Return for Hronek?

“If the return is a young 2C with high upside, you have to seriously consider it,” one fan posted. “A first-round pick and a prospect won’t land that kind of center.” The Canucks lost J.T Miller and will be losing Brock Boeser in free agency. They’re seeking scoring help and potentially feel Hronek offers the best chance to acquire something significant.

Still, concerns remain. The Canucks’ defense is their current strength, and while players like Willander and Hunter Brzustewicz show promise, they’re still unproven at the NHL level. Moving Hronek could create depth issues, especially if it impacts Hughes’ view of the team’s direction.

For now, nothing is imminent, but with the salary cap rising and teams always looking for top-four right-shot defensemen, Vancouver may find a strong market. Whether or not they pull the trigger could say a lot about their confidence in internal options—and their willingness to make bold moves this summer.

