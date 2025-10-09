Rumors Swirl Around Malkin Potential Move to Panthers

Even with the season underway and teams now focused on wins and losses, hockey trades and signings are still at the forefront of some managers’ minds. On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers signed Jack Roslovic, proving that just because the season starts, it doesn’t mean off-ice business is done. That leads to speculation about the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that will be talked about all season long when it comes to trades and roster activity. Specifically, what happens with veteran Evgeni Malkin?.

Entering the final year of his contract, Malkin is widely expected to be a potential trade candidate as he plays out the rest of his contract. He, alongside longtime teammates Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, is the first player to play 20 seasons together on the same team. That’s a milestone. But, they might not finish their careers together. — not if Malkin gets moved.

Penguins Malkin decision

Chatter around a potential Malkin trade to the Florida Panthers has grown louder in recent days. Frank Seravalli noted that with Malkin’s offseason home in Miami, a trade to Florida “would be a very strong fit.” He believed that if both sides were open to the idea, the Panthers could make it work on the cap.

Elliotte Friedman didn’t rule out the idea, but noted that a trade would require Malkin’s approval. To this point, he’s not sold on the idea of leaving Pittsburgh. Add to that Malkin’s significant salary and the fact that Florida has not officially ruled Aleksander Barkov out for the season, and this idea of Malkin being a shoo-in for the Panthers loses some steam.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski noted the growing narrative that Florida could find a way to make Malkin their first-line center if Barkov is done for the year. Malkin isn’t a replacement, per se, but it would be hard for the Panthers to find anyone who can replace what Barkov brings. With the Panthers already one of the league’s most successful teams and Malkin’s proximity to Miami, the matchup could be mutually beneficial.

While nothing is imminent, the rumors are picking up. Don’t expect them to go away, that is, unless the player or one of the teams says it’s not happening, full stop.

