Crosby in the Crosshairs? Canadiens Positioned for Big-Name Move

The Montreal Canadiens began their 2025-26 season with a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite the setback, the Habs feel good about their season and even better about their playoff hopes. Part of what will help them get there is playing the market wisely and positioning themselves to make astute and savvy moves at the trade deadline.

General manager Kent Hughes is already signaling that significant action could be coming before the trade deadline hits, making the Canadiens one of the early movers.

As Blain Potvin of The Hockey Writers points out, Montreal enters the season with 22 players on the active roster, having made a calculated decision to waive Samuel Blais. He writes:

“By waiving Blais’ $775,000 contract, the Canadiens have saved money, especially when that salary is accrued daily – it will add up to $2.5 million by the 2026 Trade Deadline. Add that to their $5.57 million in cap space, and Hughes will have just over $8 million in cap space by the deadline with a glaring need for a top-six centre.”

Hughes has shown he’s not afraid to jump on an opportunity if one becomes available. Making a trade sooner rather than later seems to be the priority, hint insiders.

Sidney Crosby squashed rumors he’s thinking about a trade from the Penguins, and he responded to comments from his agent that surprised him.

Potvin adds, “With insiders like Eric Engels noting an outside chance that Sidney Crosby could be a possible target, the math seems to add up. … Crosby would be an ideal fit for Montreal.” Greg Wyshynski of ESPN said in a recent podcast, “Everyone around Sid wants him to leave, Sid doesn’t want to leave, and that’s kind of where we are with it right now.” When that changes, expect the Canadiens to be ready.

Crosby would superbly complement their young core of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson, and Ivan Demidov. But, even if a blockbuster doesn’t materialize, the Canadiens are clearly positioning themselves to be active sellers and buyers this season, taking advantage of underperforming teams and the deep 2026 NHL Draft pool.

Next: Roslovic Move Shows Oilers Won’t Wait, Which is Bad News for Skinner