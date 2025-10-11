Buffalo Sabres
NHL Weekend Rumors: Tuch & Necas Trades, Kempe Problem, Oilers Goalie Change
Do not miss the latest NHL rumors, including trade talk and news surrounding Adrian Kempe and others as the season unfolds.
Not even a week into the 2025-26 NHL season, the rumor mill is already spinning at full speed. Recent reports suggest there is early trade talk surrounding Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres, the Edmonton Oilers’ potential move from their starting goaltender, a deal for Adrian Kempe in Los Angeles, and trade chatter involving Martin Necas. Finally, there is some unfortunate injury news for both the Sabres and the Florida Panthers.
Oilers Won’t Hesitate to Move Out Stuart Skinner
The Oilers are already making a change in goal as they get set to take on the Vancouver Canucks in their second game of the season. Following a tough loss in a shootout to the Calgary Flames on Friday, Stuart Skinner is out, and Calvin Pickard is in.
It’s possible this was the plan all along for the Oilers, but the weak goal allowed by Skinner in the first game of the season already has people in Edmonton talking.
Ryan Rishaug of TSN recently noted during an interview on Oilers Now: “They’ve committed to seeing what they have here for a chunk of time here with Stuart Skinner.” At the same time, he told worried Oilers fans not to worry, because if it’s shown that Skinner can’t handle the responsibility, he won’t be here when the playoffs start.
Meanwhile, the Oilers signed Jack Roslovic, which means that he could start on the road trip in New York, and other roster decisions will need to be made as the Oilers cut a defenseman and possibly two forwards.
Adrian Kempe’s Price Going Up
In Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe’s extension talks are taking time, with expectations that a full-term deal could approach $11 million annually. That’s a jump from original estimates, and it has in large part to do with recent contract extensions by Kyle Connor. The Kempe camp is reportedly using William Nylander‘s contract as a comparable.
Dennis Bernstein joined The FAN Hockey Show said the Kings could have gotten this deal done for $10 million, but offered less than $9 million. Since then, the market shifted. Kempe wants to stay and would sign for eight years. The Kings know they have to pay him to keep him.
The Kings can’t really afford to lose him and what’s taking so long seems to be a mystery in LA.
Sabres Players Looking to Leave? Tuch Trade Possible
As per both The Sheet’s Jeff Marek and The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, Alex Tuch is a name to watch by the mid-point of the NHL season. Marek suggested in a recent interview that he could see players start asking out of Buffalo, and while talk is that the organization and Tuch are talking extension, the two sides aren’t particularly close.
Sabres forward Josh Norris exited Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers with an apparent injury, which suggests the season is already starting off on the wrong foot for the Sabres. Elliotte Friedman reports that Norris will be out for a “significant amount of time.” Furthermore, if Tuch’s deal doesn’t get done, the Sabres feel a trade is the best course of action if they aren’t in the mix for the playoffs.
Marek wondered if Vancouver or Edmonton could make sense.
Early Martin Necas Trade Speculation
According to a new report from RG, the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks are among several teams monitoring the situation surrounding Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas.
Necas is off to a strong start and the Avs would like to retain him, but there’s uncertainty there as a pending UFA who that is looking for max deal and seems willing to test the market.
Bad News for Dmitry Kulikov and the Panthers
The Florida Panthers continue to get bad news on the injury front. Head coach Paul Maurice said Dmitry Kulikov could need surgery – that will be decided perhaps as early as tonight.
The PAnthers have already lost Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov for much of the season.
