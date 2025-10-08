Insider Says Top D-Man’s NHL Contract the Next “Nuclear Explosion”

With Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor, and Kirill Kaprizov now off the market, the NHL’s focus is shifting squarely toward who the next big contract will go to. And, when we’re talking big, we’re not talking Eichel’s $13.5 million per season or Connor’s $12 million deal per season over eight years. No, we’re talking about a nearly $20-$25 million deal that will shake the NHL and show that the rising salary cap is creating incredible disparity among player salaries.

According to Elliotte Friedman, he believes that the player will be Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

Friedman is right, Makar’s next deal could detonate the salary structure league-wide.

The NHL insider says the Avalanche have reportedly been preparing for months, fully aware that retaining their generational defenseman will pay a considerable amount, and having the room to do so. At just 26, Makar has already built a résumé that includes a Norris Trophy, a Conn Smythe, and a Stanley Cup. As the cap continues to climb and with Makar and the Avs already having won the ultimate prize, he’ll likely be thinking about cashing in if he’s to sign a seven-year extension. He likely signs the highest deal in NHL history until McDavid up for another deal a season later.

Friedman also suggested Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, another elite young defenseman, will be in the conversation for the highest-paid NHL player. Eight-figure contracts will become normal in the NHL, but Makar may be the first to sign one that makes people stand up and say ‘Wow’.

Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche defenseman

Connor Bedard could reach that level by next summer, but his resume isn’t as impressive as Makar’s. Bedard will receive the money for the same reason Kaprizov did — he’s a franchise cornerstone that the Blackhawks can’t afford to lose. In San Jose, Macklin Celebrini‘s progression will see him rewarded. In Utah, there is already talk that Logan Cooley has turned down an extremely high contract offer.

General managers are already worried about how much they will have to set aside for certain players. And, after they do and pay these players what the market bears, what does that mean for already-signed veterans who got shafted during the flat-cap, pandemic-era seasons? How much will these new deals disrupt team chemistry? That’s a nuclear explosion of a different kind.

