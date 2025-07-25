Rumored Targets to Fill “Marner-Sized Hole” on Maple Leafs’ Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made several moves this offseason, including the high-profile sign-and-trade that sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. While the team added forwards Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli to help shore up its depth, NHL analyst Shayna Goldman of The Athletic believes the Leafs still have a major issue to address.

“There is still a Mitch Marner-sized hole in the top six,” Goldman wrote, noting that while Marner’s playoff production often fell short, his ability to produce 100 points during the regular season hasn’t been replaced.

Captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander remain elite offensive weapons, and John Tavares re-signed on a more team-friendly deal, but Tavares is expected to take on a reduced role. Young forward Matthew Knies is developing nicely, but Goldman argues internal improvements alone won’t fill the void left by Marner.

Mitch Marner and Brad Treliving negotiations with Maple Leafs could get interesting

“With most top-tier free agents signed and just $2.9 million in cap space remaining, Toronto’s only real path to addressing this gap may come via trade,” she added.

Who Might the Maple Leafs Be Targeting?

The Maple Leafs have a few options still out there on the trade market.

First, they might be eyeing Evan Rodrigues as a potential trade target amid the Florida Panthers’ cap crunch. With Florida $3.7 million over the cap, Rodrigues’ $3 million AAV and playoff pedigree make him an appealing, affordable top-six option to help fill the post-Marner scoring gap.

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report has predicted a major trade deadline move that could see the Leafs landing Anders Lee from the New York Islanders. Lee, 35, is in the final year of his eight-year, $7M AAV deal. While the Islanders insist they aren’t rebuilding, Lee could become a trade chip if they slip from playoff contention. His 29 goals and 25 assists last season should draw interest across the league.

With Yegor Chinakhov requesting a trade out of Columbus, the Maple Leafs have emerged as a potential suitor. The skilled winger could help fill Toronto’s top-six void. Nick Robertson may be a trade chip, though his value is uncertain. Chinakhov’s upside and affordable cap hit make him an intriguing target for GM Brad Treliving.

According to Nick Kypreos, Nazem Kadri may be willing to help facilitate a move to Toronto if the Calgary Flames are open to a deal. Kadri is a center, but his production certainly would help.

Finally, the Maple Leafs may target Penguins winger Rickard Rakell to fill their top-six hole. Rakell, coming off a 35-goal season, fits Toronto’s cap structure and could thrive alongside Matthews or Tavares. However, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas will demand significant value, likely starting with Easton Cowan.

Next: Oilers Line Combos Hint at Big Opportunity for Young Forward

