Montreal Canadiens
Proposed Matheson Trade Makes Little Sense for Canadiens or Maple Leafs
A proposed trade sending Mike Matheson from the Canadiens to the Maple Leafs ultimately falls flat—and for several reasons.
A recent trade pitch from Heavy.com has the Toronto Maple Leafs acquiring veteran defenseman Mike Matheson from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Simon Benoit, restricted free agent Nick Robertson, and a 2028 third-round pick. While the idea might seem intriguing on paper—especially for a Toronto team looking to add offensive punch from the blue line—the numbers don’t add up terribly well.
Matheson, entering the final year of his eight-year, $39 million contract, carries a $4.875 million cap hit. In this hypothetical deal, the Leafs would send out Benoit’s $1.35 million salary and the unsigned Robertson, meaning the club would be taking on over $3.5 million in additional cap obligations. As it stands, the Maple Leafs don’t have that kind of space to play with. In fact, the deal would put them roughly $675,000 over the salary cap, forcing GM Brad Treliving to make additional moves just to stay compliant.
That’s a steep price for a player they don’t necessarily need.
Toronto’s blue line is already deep, especially with recent additions like Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The team also has Morgan Rielly and Jake McCabe, with Brandon Carlo acquired at last season’s trade deadline.
Treliving has made it clear he likes the “length” and physicality of his defense corps. While Matheson would add some offensive flair—he posted 31 points in 80 games last season—he doesn’t offer enough of a game-changing upgrade to justify the cap crunch when the real need is more scoring up front. If the idea is to gain that scoring from the back end, it can only mean Toronto has run out of realistic options for their top-six forward group.
Canadiens Likely Don’t Love This Trade Either
The Canadiens, for their part, could benefit from shedding salary on a player they no longer really need and acquiring two young, controllable pieces. However, as one commenter on the post noted, GM Kent Hughes likes Matheson and has already said there is no rush to trade the defenseman. The Canadiens need a second-line center, and the return from Toronto doesn’t help fill that need.
From Toronto’s perspective, this move feels like a forced fit. For Montreal, it removes a tradeable asset and doesn’t bring them back what they’re ideally looking for.
Next: ‘In What World Does This Make Sense?????’: Oilers and $63M Forward
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 52 seconds ago
Proposed Matheson Trade Makes Little Sense for Canadiens or Maple Leafs
A proposed trade sending Mike Matheson from the Canadiens to the Maple Leafs ultimately...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Rumored Targets to Fill “Marner-Sized Hole” on Maple Leafs’ Roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to fill a Marner-sized-hole on the roster....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
‘In What World Does This Make Sense?????’: Oilers and $63M Forward
According to some, throw out the idea that the Edmonton Oilers should pursue a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Examining Every Recent Goalie Rumor Linked to the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers explored goalie options this summer: here's a breakdown of every goalie...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 10 hours ago
Tkachuk Nearly Went to Different Eastern Conference Contender in Trade
Matthew Tkachuk was nearly traded to a different contender in a move that could...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Oilers Line Combos Hint at Big Opportunity for Young Forward
A promising Oilers rookie is expected to get an early shot alongside Leon Draisaitl...
-
Florida Panthers/ 13 hours ago
Cap Crunch: Maple Leafs Could Land $3M Scorer from Panthers
The Maple Leafs could benefit as the Panthers may be forced to move the...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Jackson Blake Tops Dad’s Career Earnings with Hurricanes Extension
Jackson Blake's eight-year, $45 million extension with the Hurricanes surpasses his father’s career earnings.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Rumored Signing of Oilers Prospect Not Expected This Offseason
Despite earlier speculation, a recent report confirms the Oilers won't be signing a Russian...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trade Window on 35-Year-Old Defenseman May be Closing
With Erik Karlsson’s trade value potentially declining and suitors disappearing, the Penguins face a...