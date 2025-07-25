Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Line Combos Hint at Big Opportunity for Young Forward
A promising Oilers rookie is expected to get an early shot alongside Leon Draisaitl as Edmonton tests new top-six combinations.
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the 2025-26 season, it appears rookie Matthew Savoie is in line to receive the first major opportunity among the team’s new arrivals. According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the 21-year-old forward could get an early push alongside Leon Draisaitl on the second line.
Mitchell writes, “Draisaitl’s ability to perform well with anyone should be a great boost for the rookie Matt Savoie.”
Mitchell adds, “He likely gets the first big push among the two feature rookies up front, and his aggressive style and ability to pass the puck will be a positive.” Draisaitl’s ability to outscore the opposition even with lesser wingers is well-documented — last season, he allowed just 1.9 goals against per 60 minutes versus elite competition.
Rounding out the line in Mitchell’s projections would be Vasily Podkolzin. He spent a good chunk of time last season with Leon, and likely returning to Draisaitl’s left, Savoie could slot in on the right side. This would be a high-tempo trio, equipped with speed and physicality, but also solid in their own zone. Podkolzin and Draisaitl posted a strong 57 percent goal share in 471 minutes together last season without McDavid.
What Does Edmonton’s Top Line Look Like?
This puts newcomer Andrew Mangiapane on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. It also starts Isaac (Ike Howard) on the third line. That may not be ideal, but it’s important to note that Edmonton’s third line would also consist of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Trent Frederic, which is a formidable trio on its own.
This is all assuming that Zach Hyman will be ready to go after wrist surgery.
These lines are not a lock, by any means. They could also be fluid if this is how the Oilers start the season. All the Oilers can hope is that they have found a long-term solution in their top six.
Next: Did a 2022 Blockbuster Trade Cost the Oilers Back-to-Back Stanley Cups?
