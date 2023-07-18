Confirmed Update on Ron MacLean as Host of Hockey Night in Canada

Amidst swirling rumors surrounding Ron MacLean’s potential departure from Hockey Night in Canada, recent clarifications have shed light on the situation. It has been confirmed that MacLean will indeed be returning to Hockey Night in Canada for the upcoming season, dispelling earlier speculation and rumors that the network was making sweeping changes.

The rumors gained momentum after Howard Berger’s report, suggesting significant changes were on the horizon for the show, with Elliotte Friedman being the only safe member of the panel. However, John Shannon’s statement on Twitter that MacLean told those in attendance at the @smilezone4kids golf event, where MacLean himself confirmed his return, contradicted Berger’s report. MacLean’s broadcast partner, Kevin Bieksa, further reinforced this by tweeting his intention to return alongside MacLean. He tweeted, “If Ron MacLean is coming back, then so am I!”

Canadian sports media insider Jonah Sigel, from YYZSportsMedia.com, provided additional insight by reporting that Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports and Media, has no plans for drastic alterations to the Hockey Night in Canada crew. Sigel stated that Watson appears to be maintaining the core panel and keeping continuity within the show.

Speculation surrounding MacLean’s future with Hockey Night in Canada has persisted since 2019 when his longtime partner Don Cherry was dismissed. Many believed MacLean would follow suit, but he ultimately decided to remain with the show. Some fans have been calling for a change and were hoping that MacLean might be leaving to breathe new life into the program.

While changes may be expected for Hockey Night in Canada in the upcoming season, it appears that MacLean will continue as the host, and several panelists are likely to return alongside him.

Fans of the legendary MacLean can now look forward to his continued presence on Hockey Night in Canada, providing his insightful commentary and anchoring the iconic program for another season.

