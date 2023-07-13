Patrick Kane’s future in the NHL remains uncertain as he enters free agency for the first time in his career. After being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers last season, Kane now faces an injury rehabilitation process with his return date unknown. While it is expected that Kane will make a full recovery, the question of where he will sign lingers.

The Blackhawks are unlikely to be his destination, as the team’s general manager expressed a desire for new leaders in the locker room who won’t overshadow the franchise’s direction. Additionally, the Rangers face salary cap constraints and may not have the room to accommodate the dynamic winger.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN points out that Kane’s situation is unique. At 34 years old, he enters the free agency market with a decorated career and an eight-year, $84 million contract behind him. However, his decision to undergo major hip surgery before free agency began will have kept him out of action for an estimated four to six months. Still, teams are calling.

Kane Not Ready to Commit to Anything Yet

Kane’s approach to free agency is unconventional. He plans to take his time to fully recover, closely monitoring team performances at the start of the season. His agent, Pat Brisson, believes Kane will be ready to play by December. At that point, Kane will carefully select the team he believes offers the best fit and the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

He noted, “There’s no rush. This is one I’m very comfortable with. I’m very calm,” Brisson added, “You could offer me a one-year deal or a two-year deal right now at $7 million or so. I don’t even know if I want to entertain it, because it’s not what he needs. We’ll see, at the right time, how he feels, where he’s at, and then we’ll take it from there.”

However, as Wyshynski rightfully points out, this approach comes with drawbacks. Kane cannot control how other general managers manage their rosters, and it will be difficult to know if any of the teams Kane would be interested in signing with will have room. He almost found out the hard way last season when he didn’t tell anyone of his trade deadline plans, so the Rangers added Vladimir Tarasenko. Kane publicly voiced his displeasure and the Rangers eventually got it done, but it was almost a case of ‘Why didn’t you say something sooner?’. That could happen again and if his list of desirable teams can’t commit him because they are strapped out with the cap, he will either need to move on to another club or sign for dirt cheap.

Despite interest from various teams right now and while they have the room to add him before signing other players, Brisson remains calm and patient, emphasizing that there is no rush in making a decision. He wants to ensure that Kane finds the best situation for his needs and the right opportunity for success.

As the offseason progresses and Kane continues his recovery, the NHL awaits the moment when he will ultimately make his decision and embark on the next chapter of his career.

