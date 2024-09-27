Nylander Talks Needless Robertson Push: “I Wasn’t Really Ready”

During the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, William Nylander found himself in an unexpected collision that left him leaving the game as a precautionary measure. The incident, which took place in the first period, involved Nick Robertson trying to boost Nylander’s speed during the forecheck. What followed was a collision with Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak that saw Nylander tumble into him awkwardly, with concern over a potential injury.

As expected, the incident has generated some scrutiny around the team, especially given Nylander’s significance as a core player. However, the reactions of Robertson, head coach Craig Berube, and the Maple Leafs organization might leave fans wondering whether this is “just” a learning experience or something more significant than they’re letting on.

Nylander was back on the ice Friday and seemed to be none the worse for wear. He told media of the incident, “Yeah, just a little accidental or whatever incident.” He added, “But yeah, nothing more than that.”

Nylander said Robertson called him after the game and he told his teammate it was not a big deal. He scored, so it was all good. “I just wasn’t ready for it because it didn’t feel like it was needed,” he said. “But I wasn’t really ready for it, but it’s okay.”

The Collision: What Happened to Nylander?

In a fast-paced game where momentum and positioning are crucial, Robertson saw an opportunity to help his teammate Nylander by giving him a slight push to gain speed in the neutral zone. However, things didn’t go as planned. Nylander was caught off guard. He lost balance, falling into Montreal’s Dvorak and appearing to hit his head in the process.

William Nylander Nick Robertson Maple Leaf’s incident

The Maple Leafs quickly removed Nylander from the game “for precautionary reasons,” noting that the injury didn’t seem serious. Given his value to the team, any injury to Nylander, especially in a preseason game, will always raise eyebrows.

Robertson’s Explanation: “It Sorta Happened”

Still young and fighting for a full-time roster spot, Robertson provided his side of the story post-game. He called it “one of those moments that just happened,” indicating it wasn’t a deliberate play gone wrong but rather an unintended consequence of fast-paced forechecking. He explained that his intentions were simple: give Nylander a boost on the backcheck.

“I was just trying to give him a little push to help,” Robertson said, acknowledging that the outcome wasn’t ideal. The play ended in a collision with an opponent, and Nylander hit the ice. Robertson seemed to downplay the significance, reassuring that Nylander would be fine. Still, it does leave the question open—was Robertson’s “It sorta happened” response enough for something that could have been more serious?

Coach Berube’s Perspective: A Learning Experience

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube approached the incident from a coach’s lens. While he didn’t see it as alarming, he acknowledged that such moments happen in hockey. “It’s just part of the game,” Berube noted, emphasizing that players are competing hard, and accidents occur in the heat of the moment.

Craig Berube Maple Leafs preseason

Berube, however, seemed more interested in focusing on the team’s overall effort during the game rather than dwelling on the specifics of the collision. “I thought the guys competed well,” he commented. He then went on to clarify that he sees these moments as part of the growth process, especially for younger players like Robertson.

This stance raises the question: Is this just a minor learning moment for the Maple Leafs, or is the coaching staff downplaying a potentially more significant issue?

Behind the Scenes: What Was Likely Said in the Dressing Room?

Listening to this interview, my first thought was to imagine what went on behind the scenes. While public statements from Robertson and Berube played down the significance of the collision, what happened behind closed doors in the dressing room? It is likely a bit more complex.

Nylander, one of the team’s top players, might have expressed frustration about being unable to finish the game. His big task is getting reps at the center spot, and he couldn’t do so. I’m guessing from other locker rooms I’ve been in (and knowing Nylander) that he likely didn’t tear into Robertson. At the same time, the outcome sucked. Preseason games are designed to fine-tune systems and build chemistry. Still, they also carry the risk of injury.

Robertson likely received quiet “teaching” words from veteran players and coaches. They likely walked the line between scolding and offering reassurance. However, they wouldn’t miss the chance to remind Robertson that attention to detail is critical. In a league where split-second decisions make differences, Robertson will likely take this experience as a lesson in his judgment and responsibility.

Is It Just a Learning Experience, or a Bigger Deal?

On the surface, it seems like a minor preseason accident—something that could happen to any player in the NHL. However, there are layers to this issue. Nylander is no average player. His potential injury—even minor—makes everyone who watched shake their collective heads. The coaching staff and the front office had to blink. With Nylander experimenting at center and the team’s chemistry still forming, any setback in his preparation could have broader implications for the season. Even worse, a more extended injury would have pushed the team backward.

Berube’s reaction, focusing more on the effort than the outcome, suggests that he views this as a learning opportunity for Robertson and other young players. But it’s also fair to speculate that the organization is quietly holding its breath, waiting to ensure that Nylander truly is okay. Word is that he’s fine.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Moving forward, you can bet that Robertson will be more cautious in similar situations. At the same time, the team dodged a bullet. Berube will continue to stress the importance of competing hard and learning from mistakes. Now, he has an obvious mistake to point to with a simple message: don’t do that!

All indications suggest that Nylander is fine, with the team downplaying the severity of the injury. Still, this incident reminds us of the fine line between competing hard and putting any player at risk. The Maple Leafs will be relieved if Nylander returns to form quickly.

But Robertson’s “It sorta happened” response might not sit comfortably within the organization. He’ll get a mulligan, but he’ll also be expected to get his head screwed on straight as the season progresses.

Next: Kings Get Brutal News Regarding Drew Doughty Injury