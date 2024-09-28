The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly open to trading veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok as they look to trim their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. With too many forwards and limited salary cap space — the team is over the salary cap by $1.069 million — GM Brad Treliving is considering his options. As a result, Toronto is looking to make a trade before using LTIR to remain cap-compliant.

Reports of a Jarknkrok trade come from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period. The article notes:

…the Leafs are also believed to be willing to take trade inquiries on veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has a 10-team no-trade list and is under contract through the end of next season. Jarnkrok, currently day-to-day with a lower body injury, comes with a $2.1 million cap hit. He is set to earn $2.2 million in actual salary this season and $2 million in salary next season.

Pagnotta writes that a move is not imminent, but there is a need out there for versatile bottom-six forwards and one or two teams may pursue Jarnkrok, who can play both center and the wing.

Are The Maple Leafs Looking at Other Trades Too?

Other reports suggest the Leafs are still not opposed to moving forward Nick Robertson in the right deal. They have also made defenseman Conor Timmins available for trade. However, not much has been said about Jarnkrok in the past, beyond the odd bit of speculation he might be someone the Leafs “could trade.”

Calle Jarnkrok is the subject of Maple Leafs trade talk

With two years remaining on his deal and 60 points in his last two seasons, there is a lot to like there. A team like Columbus would be a good example of a club needing to get to the salary cap floor and in need of experienced forwards.

For Toronto, the imminent signing of Max Pacioretty is also a factor. If Robertson remains in Toronto, the Leafs may focus their attention on a Jarnkrok trade.

