At the risk of reading too much into one preseason game, it seemed clear on Wednesday evening that the Edmonton Oilers don’t have a No. 4 defenseman ready and pegged in to play alongside Darnell Nurse this season. When the Oilers had an opportunity to partner Ty Emberson with Nurse in the latter’s first preseason game of this offseason, the organization chose not to. It’s not clear why, given that Travis Dermott — who did play in that spot and doesn’t have an NHL contract, — was placed in the No. 4 position.

Granted, Dermott played well. He scored a goal, played 19:10, and was a plus/minus -2 in a game where the Seattle Kraken scored six times. “I think we’re pretty upset with how many goals we’re letting in, especially as a D core. We take pride in taking care of our team that way, and I think that that’s just another game that we kind of let down,” Dermott said.

"The coaching staff here is unbelievable for especially myself with maybe thinking about the results too much in the past. Here they’re great with kind of just letting me play my game."



As well as Dermott handled himself in a role he was likely unfamiliar with, it was an odd decision by the Oilers considering Dermott doesn’t is in camp on a PTO.

Why did the Oilers go with Dermott and not Emberson?

There are only two explanations. Either the Oilers wanted to see what Dermott could do and are considering signing him or releasing him, or the coaching staff isn’t feeling good about the idea of Emberson and Nurse as a duo.

In either case, it suggests the team does not have the confidence to lock a name into that No. 4 spot and that’s bound to be a problem for a good chunk of the season.

Are the Oilers Being Fair to Darnell Nurse?

What is and what should be are often two different things. The Oilers should have a better player on the roster and one who is good enough to be reliable as a No. 4. That’s not certain. As such, Emberson, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, and, potentially Dermott, are all going to get looks with Nurse.

It’s certainly not ideal and will make life difficult for Nurse, who will already feel the pressure of living up to his $9.25 million contract. A steady partner allowing Nurse to play his game is important if Edmonton wants to get the most out of Nurse. Consistency and familiarity will be an issue and if, on any given night, he’s not sure who his partner will be, the Oilers are asking him to do a lot.

At the same time, one could argue that Nurse should be able to handle playing with anyone. He looked like he hadn’t missed a beat in his first preseason game. And, a player of his skill level could make his inexperienced partner look great. At $9.25 million per year, one would hope.

Again, what should be is not always what is.

