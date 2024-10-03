At the risk of reading too much into one preseason game, it seemed clear on Wednesday evening that the Edmonton Oilers don’t have a No. 4 defenseman ready and pegged in to play alongside Darnell Nurse this season. When the Oilers had an opportunity to partner Ty Emberson with Nurse in the latter’s first preseason game of this offseason, the organization chose not to. It’s not clear why, given that Travis Dermott — who did play in that spot and doesn’t have an NHL contract, — was placed in the No. 4 position.
Related: Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
Granted, Dermott played well. He scored a goal, played 19:10, and was a plus/minus -2 in a game where the Seattle Kraken scored six times. “I think we’re pretty upset with how many goals we’re letting in, especially as a D core. We take pride in taking care of our team that way, and I think that that’s just another game that we kind of let down,” Dermott said.
As well as Dermott handled himself in a role he was likely unfamiliar with, it was an odd decision by the Oilers considering Dermott doesn’t is in camp on a PTO.
Why did the Oilers go with Dermott and not Emberson?
There are only two explanations. Either the Oilers wanted to see what Dermott could do and are considering signing him or releasing him, or the coaching staff isn’t feeling good about the idea of Emberson and Nurse as a duo.
In either case, it suggests the team does not have the confidence to lock a name into that No. 4 spot and that’s bound to be a problem for a good chunk of the season.
Are the Oilers Being Fair to Darnell Nurse?
What is and what should be are often two different things. The Oilers should have a better player on the roster and one who is good enough to be reliable as a No. 4. That’s not certain. As such, Emberson, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, and, potentially Dermott, are all going to get looks with Nurse.
It’s certainly not ideal and will make life difficult for Nurse, who will already feel the pressure of living up to his $9.25 million contract. A steady partner allowing Nurse to play his game is important if Edmonton wants to get the most out of Nurse. Consistency and familiarity will be an issue and if, on any given night, he’s not sure who his partner will be, the Oilers are asking him to do a lot.
At the same time, one could argue that Nurse should be able to handle playing with anyone. He looked like he hadn’t missed a beat in his first preseason game. And, a player of his skill level could make his inexperienced partner look great. At $9.25 million per year, one would hope.
Again, what should be is not always what is.
Next: 3 Positive Predictions for the Canucks’ 2024-25 Season
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade
If the Boston Bruins are left with no choice but to consider a trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Makes Request to Oilers’ Coach as Pre-Season Ends
Connor McDavid has approached his coached and asked if he can play out the...