Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”

As per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Vegas Golden Knights have reached a resolution with the NHL and NHLPA regarding Robin Lehner’s salary cap situation, ensuring the veteran goaltender will not count against the team’s cap this season despite remaining under contract. This agreement is a significant win for Vegas, allowing them to operate without the limitations of long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

It’s not entirely clear why the NHL is allowing this unprecedented move, but it’s a huge break for the Golden Knights who can operate outside of LTIR and accrue cap space throughout the season. We asked PuckPedia if they could explain it and their response was, “So far only explanation I got is that it’s a special situation.”

Sources say a resolution has been reached on Robin Lehner situation with @GoldenKnights.



Lehner will NOT be on Vegas’ salary cap this season. Believe Lehner will still be paid.



Big win for the Golden Knights, who likely will not have to operate in LTIR to start the season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 3, 2024

Lehner, 33, is entering the final season of a five-year, $25 million deal but has not played since undergoing double hip surgery before the 2022-23 season. Initially expected to spend the 2024-25 campaign on LTIR, Lehner didn’t report to training camp for his physical, creating a complex situation for the team.

Under standard league procedures, a player must fail a physical to be eligible for LTIR. Instead, the Golden Knights have worked out an arrangement in which Lehner will receive his $4.4 million salary but will be effectively suspended as it relates to the team’s cap.

The reason this is so helpful for the Golden Knights is that without Lehner on LTIR, they can accrue cap space throughout the season. If the Golden Knights start with $1.36 million in available space, (per PuckPedia), they could accrue more than $6.1 million which they would have available to them at the deadline.

The Decision by the NHL Has Sparked Debate

The resolution, however, has sparked controversy among fans and analysts. Some, like Kevin McCurdy, argue that this decision sets a questionable precedent. “If Vegas can just delete Lehner’s cap hit, what does that mean for teams dealing with similar situations, like Montreal’s Carey Price or Shea Weber?” McCurdy asked. “The league owes the fans and other teams an explanation here, because at face value, this is frankly unfair.”

Could Robin Lehner’s contract with the Golden Knights be terminated?

For now, the Golden Knights will benefit from the ruling, but the long-term implications for NHL cap management could lead to further problems. How many “special situations” will the NHL allow? And, why did it have to be Vegas of all teams they seem to have set a precedent with?

Next: Amazon Docuseries Explains Start of Swayman’s Beef with Bruins