Rumored Return Hurricanes Are Seeking in a Brett Pesce Trade

The potential for the Carolina Hurricanes to trade defensemen Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei and the rumors surrounding both players on the trade market have sparked discussion regarding asset acquisition, cap space management, and offensive reinforcement for the team. Cory Lavalette, writing for The Athletic, was asked about the priority of the Hurricanes in making any deal and he noted in his response that the suggested scenarios of the team trading for picks/prospects, or for an impact forward are both possible.
Lavalette’s analysis delves into the likelihood of Pesce being the prime candidate for trade, and he underlines the Hurricanes’ probable pursuit of a first-round draft pick in exchange for their player. He then notes, that in the event that a first-round pick materializes as part of a deal, the Hurricanes could strategically deploy this asset at the trade deadline or even earlier to address potential gaps within the team.
While he argues against the idea of adding a top-six scorer — he believes the Hurricanes have enough overall team scoring — Lavalette assumes that the target might revolve around augmenting offensive potency, an objective that gains traction as the team streamlines its defensive roster. Suggesting the Hurricanes have a surplus of blueliners, he draws attention to Tony DeAngelo’s return and notes that it makes little sense to bring him and not put him in a top position to play.
He also says that the Hurricanes are not, and shouldn’t be, in a rush to trade either Pesce or Skjei. Situated beneath the salary cap ceiling, the team benefits from the luxury of patience, capable of awaiting opportune trade circumstances. Lavalette explains:
“The Hurricanes don’t need to panic on this. They’re under the salary-cap ceiling and can wait teams out until the right deal comes along. It wouldn’t be ideal to have four defensemen playing out the final year of their contracts, but Carolina doesn’t need to dump someone just for the sake of dumping someone.”
The Hurricanes Can Take Their Time and Make the Right Deal
This comprehensive response by Lavelette to a mailbag question sheds light on the Hurricanes’ strategic considerations in any trade of an important piece of their roster. While both defensemen are coming up to the end of their respective contracts, they still hold value, both on the ice and in any trade talks.
The Hurricanes will need to balance cap constraints, trade leverage, and potential offensive reinforcement as they navigate the dynamics of their roster.
