Marco Rossi: Offseason Trade Target For The Flames?

As the 2024 postseason continues, teams that have missed the playoffs are already gearing up for the offseason. The Minnesota Wild are just one of those teams that are looking to be busy within the next few months. According to a report from TheFourthPeriod, the Wild have made it known that a few of their players may be available for trade this summer. One of these players may be 22-year-old center Marco Rossi.

Rossi had a solid campaign recording 21 goals and 40 points in 82 games this season. He also has one year remaining on his entry-level contract. Given that he’s a center, he could be in for a significant raise depending on his performance next season.

You’re probably wondering why Wild GM Bill Guerin would potentially shop a young centerman like Rossi, especially if the team has the desire to return to the playoffs. Well according to insider Anthony Di Marco, the Wild aren’t actively shopping Rossi yet, but would be seeking a hockey trade if he became available. Essentially, they would be looking for a “talent-for-talent swap” where two players of similar abilities would be exchanged for one another. In this case, the Wild will likely ask for another young player in return for Rossi.

Many teams around the league would love to have the services of a young centerman with plenty of upside. However, when it comes to young players being on the trade market, one team that is instantly included in the conversation is the Calgary Flames. The Flames are another team that’s likely to have a busy offseason as they missed the playoffs for two straight seasons now.

Would The Flames Be Interested In Rossi?

The Flames have made it known that their direction is a retool that prioritizes young, skilled players. GM Craig Conroy has done a great job so far of introducing younger players who are going to be part of the future in Calgary. However, Conroy still expresses the desire to add more young players to his lineup. It’s also well known that the Flames have weaknesses surrounding the center position.

A player like Rossi fits exactly what the Flames need. He’s young but has already shown a tremendous amount of skill. Additionally, he also plays center which would be a huge add for a developing core. Rossi would be a fascinating addition alongside other young players such as Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Yegor Sharangovich.

If the Flames are serious about turning it around quickly, bringing in established players who happen to be young is a good place to start. It isn’t common that teams are willing to part with younger players with great upside, so when it does happen there’s often a lot of interest. If Rossi does become available for trade at some point, expect the Flames to be right in the middle of all the rumors and speculation.

Issues Surrounding a Rossi Trade to the Flames

While it’s likely that the Flames would express interest in Rossi, there would be some issues in getting a potential deal done.

Starting off are issues with the asking price. If the Wild do want another young player in return, would the Flames entertain that? It’s highly unlikely that we see Conroy give up one of his notable younger players just to bring in another one. The Flames aren’t exactly in a position to engage in hockey trades especially those that include their young players.

Would we see the Flames offer assets such as draft picks instead? For example, the Flames could offer Vancouver’s first and another asset for Rossi, but again it’s highly unlikely the Wild accept that deal. Minnesota isn’t interested in draft capital and instead wants talent that can help them win now.

It certainly isn’t unlikely that we see Rossi moved this summer, but are the Flames suitable candidates? The fit would be ideal given Calgary’s need for centers, but would they have the necessary assets to get a deal done? Stranger things have happened but given Rossi’s age and upside, it’s possible that the Wild are firm with their asking price.

