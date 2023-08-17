Hurricanes GM Provides Direct Update on Trade, Contract Talks

As the NHL offseason moves along, contract negotiations for key players of the Carolina Hurricanes are at a point where the GM of the team says he isn’t worried, but perhaps he should be. Teuvo Teravainen, the skilled forward, and defensive pillars Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei find themselves in the final year of their contracts, sparking intense speculation about their future with the team. Negotiations have reportedly gone nowhere and trades aren’t imminent.

General Manager Don Waddell addressed the ongoing talks yesterday, revealing that progress has been sluggish in recent weeks. “Pretty much everything has gone quiet the last couple of weeks. There hasn’t been much talk at all, which I kind of expected once August set in,” stated Waddell. He expressed optimism that discussions would pick up after the Labor Day holiday.

Carolina Hurricanes Don Waddell

One intriguing example is the dynamic that emerged in July when insiders reported on Brett Pesce’s situation. Pierre LeBrun, an analyst on Insider Trading, shared insights into the situation, highlighting that the Buffalo Sabres have already shown interest in Pesce. The Sabres, seeking to bolster their defense, view Pesce as a potential addition to their roster. They weren’t the only team interested. Since then, nothing. No talks, no trade proposals, and no offers. Other big trades have occurred with other teams, but in Carolina, where the club now has eight legitimate NHL options on thei blue line, nothing is cooking.

When asked about the apparent lack of action on the contract front, and if Waddell was fazed by it, he responded, “Not at all. I’ve been through this a thousand times. Trying to go early usually doesn’t work that well because of the unknowns with the (salary) cap.”

Something That To Give, Hurricanes “Can’t Carry That Many Guys”

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are confronted with a roster puzzle due to their significant depth in the defense department. With nine defensemen already under contract, managing the roster within the salary cap constraints becomes a complex task. The team values the depth they possess, but the absence of an American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate further complicates the situation. Waddell acknowledged the challenge, stating, “Obviously, we can’t carry that many guys. But you have to put someone on waivers eventually, and if you lose them then now you’re down.”

As the countdown to the regular season continues, Hurricanes fans eagerly await developments in the contract negotiations that will shape the team’s composition for the upcoming season. The uncertain landscape of NHL contracts and the intricacies of the salary cap further add to the anticipation surrounding these critical negotiations.

