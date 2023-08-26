Oilers Could Dangle Philip Broberg as Trade Bait This Season

Facing the dual challenges of a tight salary cap and the potential for a reduced roster, the Edmonton Oilers are grappling with pivotal decisions in the current season as they emphasize their “win-now” approach. The team’s commitment to immediate success raises the prospect of parting with promising assets to secure players who can have an immediate impact. This dynamic has cast defenseman Philip Broberg into the spotlight of trade discussions, according to one Oilers analyst.

Although Broberg possesses notable potential, the Oilers require a complete roster performing at a Stanley Cup-caliber level. His blend of size and speed positions him as an appealing target for teams oriented toward the future. Allan Mitchell, writing for The Athletic, observes that as Broberg holds the fourth position in left-side defense, trailing behind Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, and Brett Kulak, the Oilers might contemplate leveraging Broberg for trades.

Philip Broberg Oilers trade talk

There is a chance the Oilers look at Broberg to fill a spot on their right side, but asking him to play his off position and excel there might not be ideal. Even when he was slotted where he should be, he wasn’t getting a lot of ice time. At 22 years old, Broberg participated in 46 games with the Oilers during the previous season, contributing a single goal and seven assists while averaging 12:36 minutes of ice time per game. His playoff involvement saw a drastic reduction in ice time.

Broberg Still Has Trade Value

Despite less-than-ideal levels of experience, Mitchell argues that Broberg’s unique attributes could yield a substantial return.

He notes:

“Broberg’s size, speed and wingspan give him a terrific advantage over defencemen who lack those skills. A team less focused on the season ahead and more focused on the future would find Broberg an attractive candidate for a trade.”

For the Oilers, it will be about finding the right team interested in seeing Broberg through his development, and GM Ken Holland finding a return for Edmonton that helps the Oilers more than having Broberg as an option does.

One thing important to note here is that if Broberg demonstrates a marked improvement over the course of this season, it’s very unlikely the Oilers would consider trading him. Teams that intend to make deep playoff runs need depth on their blue line. Moving Broberg eliminates some of that depth.

Next: Blackhawks Should Eye Nylander During Bedard’s Entry-Level Run