Edmonton Oilers
Matt Savoie Will Get 2 Big Opportunities for Oilers This Season
Edmonton looks to an emerging talent to boost their penalty kill and add depth scoring as they chase another Stanley Cup run.
After a strong AHL season, 21-year-old forward Matt Savoie is expected to push for a full-time NHL role with the Edmonton Oilers in 2025-26. In fact, the Oilers are banking on it, with both the GM and the coach speaking highly of how big an impact he might be able to make. Kris Knoblauch says he’s got potential on the penalty kill, and Bowman noted, “I think Matt Savoie is probably poised to take a big step next year.”
Acquired last summer in the deal that sent Ryan McLeod to the Buffalo Sabres, Savoie played just four games with Edmonton in 2024-25 but impressed with 54 points and a +21 rating in 66 games for the Bakersfield Condors.
Savoie 'poised to take a big step,' nail down roster spot with Oilers ⤵️https://t.co/Roh1jmsiIQ— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 19, 2025
Bowman sees internal growth on the horizon, and Knoblauch echoed that optimism. “We saw him being a reliable two-way player at 5-on-5. The opportunity for Savoie is on the penalty kill.”
While Savoie won’t likely see first-unit power-play time behind stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he could earn a spot on Edmonton’s second power-play or penalty-kill units. With Connor Brown departing in free agency, there’s an opening for a responsible, fast-paced forward to help drive the team’s bottom-six.
From there, Savoie is going to be the kind of fast and skilled finisher that gets a good look in the top six. If there’s a chance for chemistry with Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid, the Oilers intend to find out.
Savoie is excited about the opportunity. He called his short stint in the NHL last season “motivating,” especially as part of the Oilers’ playoff Black Aces. “It adds a lot of fuel to the fire,” he said of being around a team chasing the Stanley Cup.
As Edmonton injects youth into its lineup with players like Savoie and Hobey Baker winner Isaac Howard, the Oilers are banking on their young, affordable talent to step up in key roles during what could be another championship-caliber season. Edmonton lost several key depth veterans and it will be players like Savoie that will help take the pressure off the stars to carry the team all year long.
