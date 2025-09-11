Edmonton Oilers
Contract Jackpot? Eichel’s Plans in Vegas Take Unexpected Turn
Jack Eichel desires to secure the Eichel extension Vegas and why he wants to remain in Sin City long-term. But did things just change?
Things with Jack Eichel may get interesting, particularly as the storylines surrounding Connor McDavud unfold in Edmonton and Kirill Kaprizov makes news in Minnesota.
"I mean, at this moment, yeah, I'd like to stay.”— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 10, 2025
Jack Eichel tells me that he’s currently committed to re-signing with the @GoldenKnights rather than hitting the UFA market next summer. #NHL https://t.co/mEtjDTFKZq
Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel is making it clear he isn’t eyeing next summer’s free-agent market—he wants to stay in Sin City. After hearing Eichel at the NHL Player Media Tour on Wednesday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN said the center is focused on securing a “contract jackpot” with the organization rather than exploring unrestricted free agency.
“I love the organization. I love living here. I love the guys in the room. I love the people in the city. I love the fans,” Eichel told ESPN. “It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to play hockey. There’s a lot of things to love, and I’m just really happy here.”
Eichel, 28, is entering the final year of the eight-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017. He was traded to the Golden Knights in a very public and somewhat dramatic deal. He preferred Vegas as that situation was unfolding, and he was going through medical issues with the Sabres. He immediately fit like a glove. He led the Golden Knights in scoring last season with 94 points in 77 games, ranking 16th in points per game across the NHL over the past three seasons.
He’s also won a Stanley Cup with the team after never once sniffing the playoffs as a member of the Sabres.
Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon has noted that it’s a priority to re-sign Eichel, who is among the top of a list of some huge names eligible for free agency on July 1. “He’s one of the top guys in the NHL. He’s got great character, great leadership. That’ll be a critical piece of business for us,” McCrimmon said.
As for what it will cost to keep him, things got very intriguing this week. As McDavid tries to figure out his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers, Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down $16 million per season over eight years with the Minnesota Wild. If true, whatever Kaprizov is asking for should jump Eichel’s number by quite a bit.
Talks between Eichel’s agent, Pat Brisson, and the Golden Knights are still in the early stages, but the center is optimistic about progress. “I would say it’s trending. For me, it’s more about focusing on preparing for the season,” he said.
Related: Kaprizov Turns Down Record-Breaking Offer From Wild?
With Vegas looking to return to Stanley Cup contention and new additions like Mitch Marner having just been acquired and given a $12 million per season deal until 2033, it’s hard to know what Eichel will be worth. Is Marner the new ceiling? Or, is Eichel going to watch what Kaprizov and McDavid do and say, ‘I’m worth at least this much, then.’ That could make things challenging for Vegas, who always spend up to the cap ceiling and is currently $7.6 million over.
Eichel may say the Golden Knights are his preferred landing spot, but how much of a discount is he willing to offer to make it work?
Next: Quinn Hughes Responds to Jack’s Comments About Playing Together
