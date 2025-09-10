Edmonton Oilers
Analyst Suggests Non-Starter Contract Idea for McDavid and Oilers
The implications of McDavid waiting too long to sign with the Oilers are significant. Why is a specific date a non-starter for Edmonton?
“I think he should wait the whole year, whether he wants to sign long-term there or not,” said former NHL defenseman and now Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Keith Yandle this week. Saying that Connor McDavid has earned the right to take his time on a contract extension, Yandle believes McDavid should play out the season and then make his decision.
Needless to say, that’s a non-starter for the Edmonton Oilers.
Yandle went on to note: “He’s giving everything he has. They have been on the brink of winning the last two years, and he’s given them chances. Every year he’s in the league, it’s thriving, the Edmonton Oilers are in a good spot because of him. Anything he does, he has the right to do. Whether he wants to go somewhere else, whether he wants to stay, I don’t think he should be blamed.”
Those are fair comments when it comes to McDavid. However, suggesting the Oilers would be willing to let their captain play out the season without an extension, including letting the trade deadline go by and risk losing him for nothing, is out of the question.
As much as losing McDavid during the season would impact the Oilers’ chances of winning a Stanley Cup in 2025-26, the return for him at the trade deadline to a contender would be outrageous. Oilers management would be beyond irresponsible to let that many assets stay with a team if they chose to chase a Cup but let McDavid walk in free agency.
The Trade Return for McDavid Would Be Incredible
The Oilers would have teams lining up to give them players, prospects, and picks at the trade deadline. While some might argue the Oilers lose leverage because trading McDavid means he’s let the organization know he’s gone, that’s not necessarily true.
First, the Oilers can tell other teams that McDavid is open to staying, but there is no guarantee, thus they aren’t willing to risk it. Second, so many teams will want McDavid that the sheer demand on the trade market will drive up the prices on any deal. The Oilers will get multiple picks, a roster player, top prospects, even if there’s no guarantee that McDavid will extend wherever he goes. Teams will be willing to give up their future for a shot at the championship this season.
The Oilers cannot let that opportunity slide to remain competitive if it’s available, and they think McDavid won’t decide on his future before it’s too late to trade him.
